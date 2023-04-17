99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Health

Mayo Clinic partners with Hormel Institute for free health screenings Friday

The Community Health Resource Fair in Austin will feature free blood pressure tests, blood sugar screenings and mammograms.

01201.S.RPB.HORMEL.INSTITUTE.004.jpg
The Hormel Institute on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the University of Minnesota, Medical Research Center in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 4:03 PM

AUSTIN, Minn. — Several community organizations will come together Friday to offer free preventative services for the Austin community during the Community Health Resource Fair.

The event, held at Austin's Community Action Building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, involves partnerships with the University of Minnesota's Hormel Institute and Mayo Clinic, which will provide its mobile mammography unit for the fair.

Free mammograms are available for uninsured or under-insured individuals, and appointments must be made in advance by calling 888-643-2584.

Fair attendees will also be able to get free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings through the University of Minnesota's Mobile Health Initiative.

Other organizations will be present to provide information and community health resources, such as Mayo Clinic Health System, the Minnesota Department of Health's Sage Screening Program for breast and cervical cancers, Parenting Resource Center, Children's Dental Clinic, United Way, Mower County Public Health and more.

By Staff reports
