Mayo Clinic partners with U of M to train new nurse midwives

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota are partnering to potentially increase the number of nurse midwives in Minnesota.

Beginning in August 2024, the U of M School of Nursing's Doctor of Nursing Practice program will offer a pathway for students to receive additional clinical training through Mayo Clinic's facilities to earn their certified nurse midwife credentials.

Mayo Clinic nurse midwives will teach courses as adjunct faculty alongside the U of M's instructors.

"Mayo Clinic expects a significant expansion of midwifery services across the Midwest over the next decade," said Miri Levi, director of midwifery services at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. "This collaboration with the University of Minnesota facilitates the recruitment, training and hiring of the next generation of midwives across rural Minnesota and Wisconsin."

The two institutions are holding virtual information sessions on the new pathway on July 11, Aug. 9 and Sept. 11.