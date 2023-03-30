99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mayo Clinic patient sued by hospital testifies in support of hospital charity care bill

Yolanda Pierson, who was featured in a recent Post Bulletin investigation, voiced her support for a bill that would help ensure patients receive the financial support to which they are entitled.

Pierson Family
Wayland Jr. Pierson, 10, talks to his mom Yolanda and dad Wayland Sr. while eating dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Blaine. The Pierson family have been taking Wayland Jr. to Mayo Clinic since 2017. Mayo Clinic sued the Pierson family to reclaim $2,838 in medical debt. Yolanda said she didn't know that they could have qualified for discounted care, also known as charity care.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Molly Castle Work
By Molly Castle Work
Today at 6:00 AM

ST. PAUL — Yolanda Pierson, whose family was sued by Mayo Clinic for outstanding medical bills , testified in front of Minnesota lawmakers March 24 in support of a bill that would make hospital financial assistance more accessible.

“I think the more we share our experiences, the better off we’ll all be,” Pierson told the Post Bulletin. “I think hospitals prey on the fact that people won’t share these experiences because of embarrassment. But sharing will help change the laws, so no other families will have to go through this.”

Pierson, a Blaine resident, shared in her testimony at the Senate hearing that her 11-year-old son, Wayland Jr, has a rare eye disorder called Coats disease. He has been seeing his Mayo Clinic team since 2017 and has undergone eight surgeries and over 21 office visits, many of which were billed as outpatient surgeries. She and her husband have health insurance, but they struggled to afford the mounting bills.

ALSO READ

Pierson’s account was sent to collections for a $2,838 bill, and her family was later sued by Mayo Clinic in 2022. While in collections, Pierson said Mayo Clinic refused to speak with her when she called about Wayland and she was prohibited from setting his medical appointments. Instead Mayo Clinic would immediately transfer her calls to the collection agency.

“No one from the hospital will speak to you once you have been placed in collections,” Pierson said.

Mayo Clinic told the Post Bulletin that it only delays patient appointments due to an outstanding balance in “situations where the services were determined by the care team to be non-urgent or not unique to Mayo.” However, Pierson questioned how this determination was made. She said Wayland’s doctor has since told her he had no idea the billing office was denying care to her son.

Mayo Clinic and other nonprofit hospitals are required by the Affordable Care Act to provide financial assistance, also known as charity care , to eligible, often low-income, patients as a condition of not paying taxes. Pierson’s family could have qualified for discounted bills, but she said she didn’t know it was an option.

“We were so focused on saving our son’s eye,” Pierson testified. “We found out in recent months that there was financial assistance available, which we would have qualified for at the time for the bulk of his procedures. No one at the clinic explained that to either myself or my husband. That’s disheartening.”

Pierson learned about the existence of hospital financial assistance through the Post Bulletin, which was conducting an investigation into Mayo’s billing and collection practices. The Post Bulletin featured Pierson and 19 other patients in its published story , which revealed that the majority of patients sued by Mayo Clinic for unpaid bills, could have qualified for financial assistance.

Yolanda Pierson speaking at the senate hearing on March 24, 2023.
Yolanda Pierson, whose family was sued by Mayo Clinic for unpaid medical debt, testified March 24 in support of a bill that would help ensure access to hospital financial assistance.
Contributed / Minnesota Senate Media Services

If the bill, Senate File 2673 , passes, it would protect patients like Pierson from being sued by their hospitals.

Among other provisions, hospitals would be restricted from sending the debt of any patient, with or without health insurance, to collections, suing the patient, garnishing the patient’s wages or referring the debt to a third-party collector unless the hospital can ascertain that the patient is ineligible for charity care.

Sen. Liz Boldon, DFL-Rochester, who co authored the bill with Rep. Liz Reyer, DFL-Eagan, also testified at the Senate hearing. She said that there are many Minnesotans, like Pierson, who could qualify for financial assistance through the hospital, but don't know it's an option. She also noted that at least 17% of Minnesota adults have unpaid medical debt, which could result in denied or delayed care, like with Wayland Jr.

“I see this every day in my clinical practice as a nurse,” Boldon testified. “Medical debt weighs heavily on Minnesotans and it does impact their ability to receive and seek care. This bill is an attempt to get patients information so they can get the assistance that they qualify for.”

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office also testified and voiced its “strong support” for the bill.

liz boldon headshot.jpg
Minnesota Sen. Liz Boldon, DFL-Rochester, co-authored the bill, Senate file 2673, with Rep. Liz Reyer, DFL-Eagan.
Contributed / Sen. Liz Boldon, DFL-Rochester

Mary Krinkie, vice president of government relations for the Minnesota Hospital Association, was the only person who testified who was not in full support of the bill, although she did not dispute Pierson’s testimony.

At the end of the hearing, the bill passed and was referred to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, which will decide this week if the bill will be included in the Senate omnibus bill. The House version has already been included on the House omnibus bill.

Molly Castle Work
By Molly Castle Work
Molly Castle Work is an award-winning investigative journalist. She has investigated a range of topics such as OSHA and worker safety during COVID-19, racially-disproportionate juries and white-owned newspapers' role in promoting lynchings. Readers can reach Molly at 507-285-7771 or mwork@postbulletin.com.
