Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Mayo Clinic Q&A: Heart health and African American women

Heart disease is the number one cause of death in women in the U.S., and that risk is higher for African American women.

Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
By Mayo Clinic
Today at 8:30 AM

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am an African American woman in her 40s. I recently had a well-woman checkup done and was told that I also should have a cardiac workup. Although I don't eat as healthy as I should, and high blood pressure and cholesterol run in my family, I have not begun menopause yet. Why do I need to be concerned about heart disease now?

ANSWER: Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in women in the U.S. Many African American women are not aware of that fact or that African American women have an even higher risk of dying from heart disease — and at a younger age — than white women, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute .

Each year, more African American women die from heart disease than breast cancer, lung cancer and strokes combined. But many do not realize the factors that increase their risk of developing heart disease or that they are at increased risk.

Find more news important to you

African American women face a high burden of negative social determinants of health. Although it may not apply to you specifically, it is valuable to help bring awareness of how issues such as chronic stress related to food insecurity, racism, the wealth gap and socioeconomically disenfranchised communities can prevent some people from living a healthy lifestyle and controlling many heart disease risk factors.

There is an increased awareness in trying to change the narrative on heart health and African American women. It is commendable that your health care professional proactively noted your risk, regardless of whether you are dealing with any of these specific health disparities.

ADVERTISEMENT

I recommend that all women follow heart disease prevention strategies and consider the American Heart Association's Life's Essential 8 to achieve ideal heart health:

  1. Manage blood pressure. Statistics tell us that African Americans have the highest hypertension rates in the world. Untreated,  high blood pressure  increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and other serious health problems. Given your family history, it is important to have your blood pressure checked regularly.
  2. Control cholesterol. While national guidelines for women, in general, recommend screenings for  cholesterol  at age 45, if you have a known risk for coronary artery disease, screening earlier is appropriate. This can guide any additional tests that may be needed to check for specific areas of concern related to the heart's function.
  3. Reduce blood sugar. Diabetes  is a significant heart disease risk factor for African Americans. At least annually, your blood glucose level should be checked. If you do have diabetes, be proactive with your management.
  4. Get active. African American women are the least physically active group of women in the U.S. Embrace being  physically active  if you can. Guidelines recommend 150 minutes of vigorous activity a week, which can be challenging for many women. You can start small. Just keep moving.
  5. Eat better. Familiarize yourself with the  Mediterranean diet . It was noted that heart disease is not as common in Mediterranean countries as it is in the U.S. Numerous studies have confirmed that the Mediterranean diet helps prevent heart disease and stroke. Plant-based foods, such as whole grains, vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices are the foundation of the diet. Olive oil is the main source of added fat. Fish, seafood, dairy and poultry are included in moderation. Red meat and sweets are eaten only occasionally.
  6. Lose weight. Obesity  can affect the heart's ability to pump effectively. Take measures to lose and manage weight to reduce the risk for cardiac conditions.
  7. Stop smoking. One of the best things you can do for your heart is to  stop smoking  or using smokeless tobacco. Even if you're not a smoker, be sure to avoid secondhand smoke. Chemicals in tobacco can damage the heart and blood vessels. Cigarette smoke reduces the oxygen in the blood, which increases blood pressure and heart rate because the heart has to work harder to supply enough oxygen to the body and brain.
  8. Get healthy sleep. Insomnia and sleep apnea are linked to high blood pressure and heart disease, and also can increase the risk of stroke. Lack of sleep also can affect weight. For people with diabetes,  good sleep habits  can help improve blood sugar.

Personally, I always recommend that African American women be diligent in protecting their hearts, and that also includes taking time for themselves. Self-care really does matter, and that includes scheduling a heart health checkup at an earlier age. Make heart health a priority now. — Dr. LaPrincess Brewer , Cardiovascular Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester.

Mayo Clinic Q&A is an educational resource and doesn’t replace regular medical care. Email a question to MayoClinicQ&A@mayo.edu. For more information, visit www.mayoclinic.org .

What To Read Next
HartBrothers.jpg
Minnesota
Twin brothers named Hart, both northern Minnesota police officers, undergo heart transplants
May 05, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
IMG_4415.jpg
Health
Area stores ready for Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday
May 05, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center Mask Policy
Health
When it comes to lifestyle changes, baby steps make a difference, Mayo doc says
May 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


20230504_085559.jpg
Business
Townies is looking for another hole-in-one with a second Rochester golf course café
May 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
050623.WEISS.01.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weiss: No flood of problems for fish and wildlife
May 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss
Shining A Light For Madeline
Local
'We will keep a light shining': Winona community shares support in the persistent search for Madeline Kingsbury
May 06, 2023 12:02 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
050523.BRUINS.FACEOFF.jpg
Sports
Breaks, bounces go against Bruins in Game 1 of division finals
May 05, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman