6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Mayo Clinic Q&A: What is the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack?

Mayo Clinic breaks down the differences between cardiac arrest and heart attacks, and how to address a sudden cardiac arrest.

Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
By Mayo Clinic
Today at 9:00 AM

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I've heard about several people who have experienced sudden cardiac arrest. What is cardiac arrest? And how is it different from a heart attack? What do you do for someone who has this condition?

ANSWER: Cardiac arrest, or sudden cardiac arrest as it is more formally known, is a medical emergency. Think of it as a problem with the heart's electrical activity. This synchronized electrical activity allows the heart to fill and pump blood normally. Sudden cardiac arrest can happen unexpectedly and quickly, and the heart stops working. It's not the same as a heart attack, but it is just as critical that treatment occurs rapidly.

Cardiac arrest is when the heart cannot fulfill its duties, such as pumping oxygenated blood around the body to reach critical areas such as the brain and the rest of the body. It is sometimes called “sudden” because it seems to happen without warning. A person suddenly loses all heart activity, stops breathing and becomes unconscious. Without immediate treatment, sudden cardiac arrest can lead to death.

Find more news important to you

What causes cardiac arrest?

There are two types of ways a person has a cardiac arrest. The first is when no electrical activity stimulates the top or bottom of the heart muscle to squeeze. The second is when the heart's electrical activity is no longer synchronized and efficient but is chaotic and unable to pump blood. This is called ventricular fibrillation. Rapid, erratic heart signals cause the lower heart chambers to quiver uselessly instead of pumping blood. Certain heart conditions can make you more likely to have this heartbeat problem. Sudden cardiac arrest also can happen in people with no known heart disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the difference between cardiac arrest and heart attack?

When someone has a heart attack, it's more of a plumbing problem. The major arteries that supply the heart with blood and oxygen get plugged up with a clot, causing a block in flow. The heart tissues are not getting oxygenated blood, so those tissues could die. Over time, this can lead to electrical problems like ventricular fibrillation and sudden cardiac arrest. In some instances, scar tissue after a heart attack can cause changes to one's heartbeat. When someone has a sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death, it could be a manifestation of a heart attack. But sudden cardiac arrest doesn't mean you necessarily have heart blockages.

Who is at risk of cardiac arrest?

The same heart conditions that increase the risk of heart disease can raise the risk of sudden cardiac arrest, including:

  • Coronary artery disease: When cholesterol builds up in the arteries that supply blood to the heart — hardening and narrowing the path — it's known as  coronary artery disease. The most common symptom is chest discomfort.
  • Cardiomyopathy: Cardiomyopathy  means there is something wrong with the heart muscle itself. This condition can be genetic. A common form is called hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy. The heart muscle is not normal and is thicker.
  • Heart valve disease: In  heart valve disease, one or more of the valves in your heart doesn't work properly. Leaking or narrowing of the heart valves can lead to stretching or thickening of the heart muscle. When the chambers become enlarged or weakened because of stress caused by a tight or leaking valve, there's an increased risk of developing a heart rhythm problem (electrical disturbance).
  • Congenital heart defect: Sudden cardiac arrest in children or adolescents often is due to an  electrical or structural heart problem that they're born with. Adults with a prior surgical repair for a  congenital heart defect  have an increased risk of sudden cardiac arrest.
  • Long QT syndrome (LQTS) and other heart electrical signaling diseases:
    Conditions such as  long QT syndrome, Brugada syndrome  and arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy can cause a risk of developing ventricular fibrillation. If the heart rhythm isn't quickly restored, sudden death can occur. Young people with LQTS are especially at risk of sudden death.

What do I do if I see someone in cardiac arrest?

Survival is possible for a person in cardiac arrest, but time is crucial. It is important to restore the rhythm as fast as possible with CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED). Always call 911, but you can assist until help arrives.

A cardiac arrest could happen wherever and whenever in life — in a mall, at school or work. If someone passes out, you want to ensure they are breathing, have a pulse, and their heart is pumping. If their heart is not pumping, then start emergent CPR. Push hard and fast on the person's chest — about 100 to 120 pushes a minute.

Often you will see AED machines hanging in hallways at a school, the office, in a restaurant or a stadium. Many people are familiar with them from TV, where patients are shocked by the device back into a normal rhythm.

Many people are nervous to use an AED because they are not medical professionals, but the device is meant for bystanders. The machine guides the user. It will recognize that the patient is not in a good rhythm. It will tell you to shock the heart.

The goal is to stabilize the patient by getting them back to a normal rhythm. This will restore blood flow to critical parts of the body, especially the heart and brain. —  Dr. Christopher DeSimone, Cardiovascular Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Q&A is an educational resource and doesn’t replace regular medical care. Email a question to MayoClinicQ&A@mayo.edu. For more information, visit www.mayoclinic.org.

What To Read Next
Senator Bernie Sanders Campaigns for Keith Ellison
Health
State AG's office continues Mayo Clinic billing investigation with Rochester listening session
4d ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
Health
Mayo Clinic Q&A: Does mild scoliosis need to be treated in children?
Aug 19
 · 
By  Mayo Clinic
BIZ-HEALTH-HOSPITAL-PRICES-ABA
Health
Proposed rule would make hospital prices even more transparent
Aug 19
 · 
By  Julie Appleby / KFF Health News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


20230824_131150.jpg
Members Only
Business
Knight's Menswear to move into larger ex-David's Bridal store in southwest Rochester
1h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Southland vs Lanesboro Football
Members Only
Prep
Southland gets it together, scores impressive win over Lanesboro
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch
Zumbrota Ford - Steve Johnson
Members Only
Business
A year after a tight market, new and used vehicle sales have turned a corner in Southeast Minnesota
4h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Jeff Pieters column sig
Columns
Jeff Pieters: Police raid on a newspaper was awful. Where do readers stand?
4h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Pieters