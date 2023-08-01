Mayo Clinic ranks No. 1 on more medical specialties than other U.S. hospitals in annual honor roll

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic is No. 1 in three medical specialties in the U.S. News & World Report's revamped rankings, the only hospital to earn more than one first-place ranking.

U.S. News & World Report released its annual “Best Hospitals” rankings early this week. While much of the annual report followed the format familiar to industry insiders, this year’s report did not assign a ranking number to the overall hospital “Honor Roll.”

Mayo Clinic was one of 22 prestigious hospitals named to the Honor Roll out of more than 4,500 examined. The Honor Roll usually includes 20 hospitals. However, the scores of two hospitals tied, so both were included, according to the magazine’s Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder.

In 2022, Mayo Clinic was ranked No. 1 for the seventh time in a row and the eighth time in the history of the magazine’s annual ranking. This year’s ranking is not as simple.

How did Mayo Clinic fare compared to last year’s list?

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think to assess that, it makes sense to look at their performance in individual specialties or departments. And once again, they did extremely well across the board in many different specialties. They also did very well on our procedures and conditions ratings, where we don't have a numerical ranking,” explained Harder. "So yes, I would say their performance was not meaningfully different in any of the areas that we evaluate.”

Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 in the diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, and pulmonology and lung surgery categories. It’s the only hospital to score the top ranking in more than one category.

Only 164 hospitals performed well enough to be ranked in one or more specialties categories.

“Mayo Clinic is the only health care organization that consistently ranks as the top provider nationwide,” wrote Mayo Clinic’s Chief Value Officer Sean Dowdy. “Mayo Clinic’s top ratings from several organizations that spotlight quality in healthcare demonstrate the deep commitment of Mayo Clinic staff to providing empathic and high-quality care.”

Mayo Clinic's Gonda Building on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Overall, Mayo Clinic placed in the top of five in 12 of the 15 care categories. In 2022, Mayo Clinic was ranked in the top five in nine of the 15 categories. One downgrade for Mayo Clinic was dropping from the top spot in urology in 2022 to No. 4 in this year’s list.

Mayo Clinic ranked No. 3 in the cancer, cardiology, heart and vascular surgery, and orthopedics categories. It ranked No. 4 in the ear, nose and throat; neurology and neurosurgery; and rheumatology categories.

U.S. News & World Report’s ranking methodology measures include risk-adjusted mortality rates, patient experience, level of nursing care and how successfully each hospital sends patients back home.

“Our staff work tirelessly to deliver the highest level of care to every Mayo Clinic patient,” wrote Mayo Clinic president and CEO Gianrico Farrugia in a statement. “Today’s recognition is a testament to them and their daily commitment to providing hope and healing to those in need, and to their creativity, ingenuity and drive to create the future of healthcare.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The rankings for 11 of the categories where Mayo placed in the top five hospitals were derived from data sources, such as Medicare. The categories of ophthalmology, psychiatry and rheumatology were based on three years of surveys that asked physicians to name where they choose to refer their sickest patients.

Mayo Clinic was ranked No. 4 in rheumatology and No. 7 in psychiatry. In ophthalmology, Mayo Clinic earned a “High Performing” distinction, but was not in the top 12 ranked hospitals.

The magazine also ranked the top hospital in each state. Mayo Clinic was No. 1 in Minnesota followed by Allina Health Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis and CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud. Mayo Clinic was also No. 1 in Arizona and Florida and No. 5 in Wisconsin.

Harder explained why the magazine’s methodology for the prestigious rankings are changed so often.

“Health care is changing rapidly, as you know, including shifts from a lot of care that used to be done on an in-patient basis now being done as same day surgeries or in other outpatient settings. Some of the changes that we've made are really to reflect that and make sure that we're still capturing the quality of care being provided,” he said. “Health care continues to change, so we'll also continue to evolve.”

One change to this year’s analysis of health care data that may have benefited Mayo Clinic is factoring in the condition of a patient at the start of treatment.

“We did make refinements to take into account more comorbidities that a patient might have when they arrive at the hospital so that we have a better understanding of how sick this patient was. That allows us to make a better evaluation of whether the hospital is getting unexpectedly good or unexpectedly bad outcomes in that group of patients,” explained Harder.

He added that all of the top U.S. hospitals, including Mayo Clinic, can be considered “magnets” for complex and difficult cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harder said the magazine plans to also factor in social factors that patients face in the 2024 rankings.

The magazine’s goal of removing rankings from the top “Honor Roll” is to focus patients on the more important rankings on how hospitals perform care that the patients need and which are the best hospitals in their state.

The idea is to take the prestige of a No. 1 hospital, so patients can find the hospital near them that is the best at replacing a hip, if that is what they need, explained Harder.