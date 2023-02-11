Mayo Clinic researchers identify women with twice the risk of cancer in both breasts

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic researchers have shed light on a tricky topic that has eluded oncologists. If a patient has breast cancer, what’s the likelihood that the cancer will progress to the opposite breast?

A new Mayo Clinic study , published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, found that women may be at higher risk if they are carriers of specific genetic markers. Patients who carry a germline BRCA1, BRCA2 or CHEK2 mutation have at least a twofold increased risk of developing cancer in both breasts, according to the Mayo Clinic press release.

However, the study is also the first of its kind to discover that some genetic markers do not lead to elevated risk.

“It's a groundbreaking study for anyone with a genetic history of breast cancer,” said Tanya Nelson, president of Join the Journey, a breast cancer support support network in Rochester. “It's fantastic news.”

Co-author of the study, Dr. Siddhartha Yadav, a Mayo Clinic oncologist, said that now doctors will be able to provide patients with real, personalized data to help them decide if they should consider a double mastectomy, also called a bilateral mastectomy, in addition to a lumpectomy to remove the cancerous tissue.

“There is a significant proportion of women who choose to get a bilateral mastectomy,” Yadav said. “What this study does is empower women to make that decision based on numbers. In the past, we didn’t have those numbers. We would have to say, well, maybe the risk is high? Now, we have provided data so that clinicians and patients can make those decisions together.”

Siddhartha Yadav, M.D., co author of the study and a medical oncologist at the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center Contributed / Siddhartha Yadav

The Mayo Clinic study looked into germline mutation status, but it also researched how different factors such as the patient’s diagnosis, race, ethnicity and menopausal status play into the risk of developing second breast cancer.

Premenopausal women who carry germline mutations — that is, mutations to cells that can be passed on to offspring — generally have a higher risk of second breast cancer compared with women who are post-menopausal at breast cancer diagnosis, researchers found. Among women with germline mutations in breast cancer predisposition genes, Black women and non-Hispanic white women have similar elevated risk for second breast cancer, the study found, suggesting that risk management strategies should be similar.

Yadav emphasized that, of course, it’s the woman's decision what she wants to do to address her cancer risk. Even if she has the genetic marker that does not elevate her risk of developing a second cancer, she may elect to get a double mastectomy.

But what’s important is now the patient will have access to personalized data that takes into consideration additional health factors she and her doctor can use to make an informed decision.

“Now we can provide a more precise estimate of your risk that is applicable to all women,” Yadav said. “As doctors, it helps us have more meaningful discussions with patients.”

Karin McMullen, a breast cancer survivor with the CHEK2 mutation said that it's been reassuring to know her exact risk level of getting breast cancer again in the opposite breast. Contributed / Karin McMullen

Karin McMullen, 52, a breast cancer survivor and a Join the Journey participant, said this newfound precision is refreshing.

When she was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2020, she said she wasn’t sure if she should get a lumpectomy, single mastectomy or double mastectomy. Her surgeon said because she had one of the genetic markers, there was a chance she could get cancer again in the other breast, but he didn’t know the exact risk level. Her surgeon left the decision up to her.

“It was hard to decide what to do,” said McMullen, a research analyst at University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Carbone Cancer Center. “I decided to get a lumpectomy after reading that some medical experts have been advising patients to do less surgery when possible. But I worried that maybe I’d be kicking myself in a few years because I didn’t get a double mastectomy.”

McMullen currently has no evidence of disease, but there is the possibility of resurgence, and she said it's been helpful to understand her exact risk level. After reading through the study, she now knows that although she has the CHEK2 mutation, which leads to elevated risk, for her, it's only a 4% risk in the next 10 years.

“It came down to a low risk of recurrence on the other side, which was reassuring,” McMullen said.

What should you do if you’re worried about your breast cancer risk?

If you are 35 years of age or older, Yadav recommends that you talk to a primary care physicians about the possibility of getting a breast cancer risk assessment — a simple tool that does not involve testing, and instead surveys patients about things such as family medical history and hormonal factors.

Yadav said women who don’t have breast cancer and are at no increased risk don’t need to do anything other than get regular mammograms.

If you are found to be at increased risk, have had or have breast cancer, the most important thing is to discuss with your clinician the proper course of action. It might mean undergoing genetic testing or more frequent mammograms, preventative breast cancer checks.

If you are diagnosed, there are support networks available, such as Rochester’s Join the Journey , which offers educational resources, an in-person and virtual support group, community events and a mentorship program.

Nelson encourages anyone who is diagnosed to reach out and join the mentor program especially, which pairs patients up with other breast cancer patients who can provide emotional support and guidance.

“It’s all about having that understanding person to talk to who can say, I’ve been there and I know what you’re going through,” Nelson said. “Friends, family, spouses — they can support you, but to have someone that can truly stand next to you and say, I get it, that resource is so invaluable.”