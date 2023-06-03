99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Health

Mayo Clinic to open new blood donation center in northwest Rochester

Leaders with the blood donation program say they hope the new location will be more convenient for donors.

060223-New Mayo Northwest Blood Donor Center
Dr. Justin Juskewitch gives a tour of the new Mayo Northwest Blood Donor Center on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Rochester. The center opens its doors on June 7.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 7:36 PM

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic blood donors will have a new place to give blood at starting Wednesday, June 7.

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is opening a fixed blood donation center on the ground floor of the 41st Street Professional Building at 4115 W. Frontage Road, a space shared with Mayo Family Clinic Northwest.

"We're going to start small and work our way into this space," said Dr. Justin Juskewitch, associate medical director of the blood donor program. "We'll have five stations, roughly, open at the beginning, and we'll just be doing whole blood donations."

The Northwest Blood Donor Center, located just inside the north doors of the 4115 building, features a waiting room, four exam rooms and four private stations where donors answer eligibility questions.

"We've actually, with our system engineers, took that existing layout for Hilton and actually used that as a model for how we set up the space that we're provided here," Juskewitch said, referencing the existing blood donor center in the Hilton Building. "It actually is nicely optimized for how our workflows are with our donors."

The center has 10 donation beds, though only five will be in use through summer 2023. Juskewitch said the center will eventually expand to use up to nine beds at a time for whole blood, platelets and double red blood cell donations.

"We will adjust as we go out of the summer, once we get used to working in this space, and adjust our numbers as we see demand for this site compared to our Hilton site," Juskewitch said.

The idea, Juskewitch said, is to meet donors closer to where they live and make donations more accessible.

"It is terribly convenient for a lot of individuals who are working remotely now from home, as we are far enough outside of downtown that, for many of our donors who live on the north side of the city or even north of the city, we are hoping that this will be a great option for them to come in," he said.

The hope is to reach more donors in order to help meet Mayo Clinic's need for about 100 donations per day, Justkewitch said. Donations through Mayo Clinic's program satisfy 70% of the clinic's local need for blood products.

"We have relationships with other major blood providers," Juskewitch said. "Our goal has always been to be a 70% shop and then, going forward, we constantly, in collaboration with those external vendors, figure out what our goals should be so that they can help meet that additional 30%.

Mayo Clinic previously used the new blood donor space for COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

Donors can begin making appointments at the new site now by calling 507-284-4475 or emailing donateblood@mayo.edu .

Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health care reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a graduate of Kansas State University, where she cut her teeth working for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and the student radio station, Wildcat 91.9. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
