Mayo Clinic to roll back face mask requirement next week

ROCHESTER — Face masks will no longer be required in most Mayo Clinic patient care settings starting Monday, April 10, according to an announcement issued Tuesday.

The requirement rollback affects patients and staff across Mayo Clinic's campuses, including Mayo Clinic Health System campuses.

Mayo's announcement cites consistently low rates of community transmission, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 in its decision to ease masking requirements.

"COVID-19 cases have decreased significantly since January 2022, along with a significant drop in deaths and hospitalizations nationwide," the announcement reads. "People may still choose to wear masks, and Mayo will support their decision to do so."

Face masks will still be worn in high-risk patient settings. For example, high-risk immunocompromised patients will be asked to wear a mask while at Mayo Clinic.