Mayo Clinic to roll back face mask requirement next week

Mayo Clinic cites low levels of COVID-19 transmission, hospitalizations and deaths in its decision to ease its masking policy.

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic's downtown Rochester campus Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 11:49 AM

ROCHESTER — Face masks will no longer be required in most Mayo Clinic patient care settings starting Monday, April 10, according to an announcement issued Tuesday.

The requirement rollback affects patients and staff across Mayo Clinic's campuses, including Mayo Clinic Health System campuses.

Mayo's announcement cites consistently low rates of community transmission, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 in its decision to ease masking requirements.

"COVID-19 cases have decreased significantly since January 2022, along with a significant drop in deaths and hospitalizations nationwide," the announcement reads. "People may still choose to wear masks, and Mayo will support their decision to do so."

Face masks will still be worn in high-risk patient settings. For example, high-risk immunocompromised patients will be asked to wear a mask while at Mayo Clinic.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
