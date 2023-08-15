Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Health

Mayo Clinic to start billing patients for some online messages with their doctors

Beginning this week, patient portal conversations could be eligible for billing, depending on how much time the clinician spends on addressing a patient's concern.

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic's Gonda Building on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 1:56 PM

ROCHESTER — Starting Friday, Aug. 18, Mayo Clinic will begin charging patients for some online conversations with their health care provider.

"This change recognizes that the way patients are choosing to access healthcare is changing, and Mayo Clinic is committed to providing this convenient, virtual option," said Dr. Conor Loftus, a gastroenterologist and chair of Mayo Clinic's outpatient practice subcommittee, in a statement.

The new billing protocol follows criteria set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and Loftus said only a small percentage of messages sent through the Mayo Clinic Patient Portal will result in a charge of no more than $50.

Find more news important to you

"To qualify for billing, the message must be patient-initiated and require a clinical decision that would otherwise have been provided through an in-person or virtual office visit," Loftus said. "The cost will depend on the time spent assessing and responding to the patient's message."

Mayo Clinic will inform established patients of the change via the health system's patient portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Before a patient sends a portal message to their care team, they will receive an alert and additional information on the clinical decisions resulting from the message exchange that may be billed," Loftus said. "Upon receiving this information, the patient will have the option to continue sending a message or decline to send the message so they may schedule a virtual or in-person visit instead."

Communicating with health care providers through online patient portal messages has become commonplace; in 2022, Mayo Clinic providers received more than 6.4 million messages from patients.

While sending a question to a doctor via the Mayo Clinic Patient Portal can be convenient for the patient, it can increase the administrative burden on those clinicians. And, as previously reported by the Post Bulletin, Mayo Clinic researchers have found that up to a third of patients will skip formalities in patient portal messages by using their physician's first name instead of their last name and medical title.

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a Kansas expat who moved to Minnesota in 2020 and joined the Post Bulletin in 2022. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Mandy Erin Hyland
Local
Former Rochester social worker ordered to cease practice following sex crime charges
3h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Spring 2023 honorees and graduates
5h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Miller with Peterson Craig.jpg
Members Only
Local
Players rush to revive Chatfield umpire who collapsed on ballfield
8h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Bennett Berge
Members Only
Prep
Mantorville native and K-M grad Bennett Berge to wrestle for bronze at U-20 World Championships
25m ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
He escaped the war in Bosnia, and ended up in Rochester based on a Money magazine headline
7h ago
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Dwindling Newspapers BT1.JPG
Members Only
Local
What gets missed when the number of newspapers declines?
8h ago
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Members Only
Prep
Counting pitches a big part of game for Southeast Minnesota high school coaches, pitchers
9h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck