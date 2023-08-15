Mayo Clinic to start billing patients for some online messages with their doctors

ROCHESTER — Starting Friday, Aug. 18, Mayo Clinic will begin charging patients for some online conversations with their health care provider.

"This change recognizes that the way patients are choosing to access healthcare is changing, and Mayo Clinic is committed to providing this convenient, virtual option," said Dr. Conor Loftus, a gastroenterologist and chair of Mayo Clinic's outpatient practice subcommittee, in a statement.

The new billing protocol follows criteria set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and Loftus said only a small percentage of messages sent through the Mayo Clinic Patient Portal will result in a charge of no more than $50.

"To qualify for billing, the message must be patient-initiated and require a clinical decision that would otherwise have been provided through an in-person or virtual office visit," Loftus said. "The cost will depend on the time spent assessing and responding to the patient's message."

Mayo Clinic will inform established patients of the change via the health system's patient portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Before a patient sends a portal message to their care team, they will receive an alert and additional information on the clinical decisions resulting from the message exchange that may be billed," Loftus said. "Upon receiving this information, the patient will have the option to continue sending a message or decline to send the message so they may schedule a virtual or in-person visit instead."

Communicating with health care providers through online patient portal messages has become commonplace; in 2022, Mayo Clinic providers received more than 6.4 million messages from patients.

While sending a question to a doctor via the Mayo Clinic Patient Portal can be convenient for the patient, it can increase the administrative burden on those clinicians. And, as previously reported by the Post Bulletin, Mayo Clinic researchers have found that up to a third of patients will skip formalities in patient portal messages by using their physician's first name instead of their last name and medical title.