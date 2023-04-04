Mayo Clinic's Bloodmobile sets up shop for two-day blood drive at RAC

ROCHESTER — Two months after Mayo Clinic's Bloodmobile made its debut, it rolled into the Rochester Athletic Club's parking lot early Tuesday morning for a two-day blood drive.

With appointments spaced 15 minutes apart from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Bloodmobile's staff can collect up to 19 units of blood a day, said Stacie Hammer, Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program marketing and recruitment coordinator.

It takes about 100 blood donations a day to meet Mayo Clinic's needs in the Rochester area, Hammer said.

The RAC has played host to previous Mayo blood drives, but this is the club's first time using the new Bloodmobile, a converted bus that carries the equipment needed for off-site blood donations.

Daniel Harrod, of Rochester, was the very first donor Tuesday morning. He said he became a regular blood donor about 20 years ago. Back then, Harrod was living in Arkansas, and the hospital system he worked for experienced an urgent need for more donors. That prompted him to start giving blood.

Harrod has donated blood roughly 30 times through Mayo Clinic's downtown donor center, but he chose to donate at the RAC because it fit with his work schedule.

"This is very convenient, pretty easy to park," he said.

RAC employee David Stoeger would donate blood later in the day. The front desk associate said he typically donates blood through the American Red Cross at blood drives closer to his home in Grand Meadow.

Daniel Harrod, of Rochester, donates blood in Mayo Clinic's Bloodmobile on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, outside the Rochester Athletic Club. Harrod said he's been donating blood regularly for 20 years. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"But since I saw that they had a sign-up and we're doing it at the RAC, I thought, you know, let's just do that," Stoeger said.

Both Stoeger and Harrod said they are inspired to help others by giving blood.

"I despite needles," Stoeger said, "but I just was raised with the ethic that it's not a big deal if you just have something that somebody else needs, you just help them."

As of Tuesday, a few donation times for Wednesday were still open. Donation appointments Wednesday and beyond with the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program can be scheduled by calling 507-284-4475.