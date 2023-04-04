50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Health

Mayo Clinic's Bloodmobile sets up shop for two-day blood drive at RAC

Blood donors started to arrive as early as 8 a.m. on Tuesday for the Rochester Athletic Club Blood Drive.

Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile
Daniel Harrod, of Rochester, is prepped for a blood donation in Mayo Clinic's Bloodmobile on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, outside the Rochester Athletic Club. Harrod said he's been donating blood regularly for 20 years.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 11:40 AM

ROCHESTER — Two months after Mayo Clinic's Bloodmobile made its debut, it rolled into the Rochester Athletic Club's parking lot early Tuesday morning for a two-day blood drive.

With appointments spaced 15 minutes apart from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Bloodmobile's staff can collect up to 19 units of blood a day, said Stacie Hammer, Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program marketing and recruitment coordinator.

It takes about 100 blood donations a day to meet Mayo Clinic's needs in the Rochester area, Hammer said.

ALSO READ

The RAC has played host to previous Mayo blood drives, but this is the club's first time using the new Bloodmobile, a converted bus that carries the equipment needed for off-site blood donations.

Daniel Harrod, of Rochester, was the very first donor Tuesday morning. He said he became a regular blood donor about 20 years ago. Back then, Harrod was living in Arkansas, and the hospital system he worked for experienced an urgent need for more donors. That prompted him to start giving blood.

Harrod has donated blood roughly 30 times through Mayo Clinic's downtown donor center, but he chose to donate at the RAC because it fit with his work schedule.

"This is very convenient, pretty easy to park," he said.

RAC employee David Stoeger would donate blood later in the day. The front desk associate said he typically donates blood through the American Red Cross at blood drives closer to his home in Grand Meadow.

Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile
Daniel Harrod, of Rochester, donates blood in Mayo Clinic's Bloodmobile on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, outside the Rochester Athletic Club. Harrod said he's been donating blood regularly for 20 years.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"But since I saw that they had a sign-up and we're doing it at the RAC, I thought, you know, let's just do that," Stoeger said.

Both Stoeger and Harrod said they are inspired to help others by giving blood.

"I despite needles," Stoeger said, "but I just was raised with the ethic that it's not a big deal if you just have something that somebody else needs, you just help them."

As of Tuesday, a few donation times for Wednesday were still open. Donation appointments Wednesday and beyond with the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program can be scheduled by calling 507-284-4475.

Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile
Mayo Clinic's Bloodmobile is parked outside the Rochester Athletic Club on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health care reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a graduate of Kansas State University, where she cut her teeth working for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and the student radio station, Wildcat 91.9. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
