



Health

Mayo Clinic's expanded proton beam facility construction makes progress toward 2027 completion

Excavation is underway in downtown Rochester to prepare for a continuous concrete pour this winter in order to form the proton beam therapy treatment vaults.

Construction continues along First Avenue Northwest for Mayo Clinic’s proton beam therapy facility expansion on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Two years ago, Mayo Clinic announced that it would expand its proton beam therapy program, which will allow 900 more patients to receive the precision radiation treatment each year in Rochester.

Now, excavation is underway to prepare for a continuous concrete pour to create the thick walls and floors that will house a new particle accelerator and two treatment rooms. That pour is slated for early winter, said Karl Corrigan, chair of the project services division for Mayo Clinic Facilities.

"For the last 18 months, we've done quite a few enabling projects that included building new tunnels, building new utilities to the site," Corrigan said. "Now, we're under construction on the Andersen Building itself."

Mayo Clinic's existing proton beam therapy facility is located in the Jacobson Building. Using one particle accelerator across four treatment rooms, Corrigan said 1,250 cancer patients receive proton beam therapy each year.

"Monday through Friday, some weekends. (Appointments) could be as early as 6 in the morning to, depending on how long the beam time is, midnight or 1 o'clock in the morning," Corrigan said. "It's at capacity, hence the expansion project that's going on right now."

In 2021, Mayo Clinic announced it would spend $200 million on the new facility. A year later, the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Foundation bestowed $100 million toward the project. The new treatment building, named after the Andersens, will be located by the Jacobson Building with a shared space between the two treatment centers.

Karl Corrigan, chair of the project services division for Mayo Clinic Facilities.
"From a patient's perspective," Corrigan said, "they might be receiving (treatment) in Andersen, they might be receiving it in Jacobson, but they'll come to one lobby and will be seen at one desk. It's really seamless."

When the continuous concrete pour occurs later this year, Corrigan said it will likely be the only concrete project happening in Rochester that day due to the amount of resources it requires. In 2012, when Mayo Clinic's original proton beam facility was under construction, the concrete pour used 5,400 yards of concrete and 256 tons of rebar, making it the largest continuous concrete pour in city history.

During the Andersen Building's pour, Corrigan said structural steel and other infrastructure will be put in place to allow for a future vertical expansion of the building.

"We have no plans currently," Corrigan said. "But because of the location and the piece of property it's on, we want to plan ahead and make sure that that piece of property allows for that vertical expansion someday."

After the pour is complete, it will still take years before the treatment facility in the three-story building will come online. Right now, Corrigan said the goal is to begin treating patients in the second quarter of 2027.

Workers take part in the largest concrete pour in the ongoing construction of the Mayo Clinic Proton Beam Therapy building along First Avenue Northwest Thursday, May 3, 2012. At nearly 6,000 cubic yards, it was the largest continuous concrete pour in Rochester history.
"The proton equipment itself, which is quite large, will start arriving on site in July of 2025," he said. "Then it takes the vendor about nine months to install the equipment and about another nine months to commission the equipment."

After the vendor is finished commissioning the equipment, Mayo Clinic staff will spend a few months commissioning it themselves before treating patients.

The equipment creates protons by giving hydrogen molecules a positive charge. The accelerator gets those protons moving at two-thirds the speed of light before passing the proton beam through one of the treatment room's gantries, which aim the beam at the patient's tumor.

"The existing facility has what they call 180-degree gantries, and these two rooms in the new facility will have 360-degree gantries and some other technology changes that will allow a bit more rapid turnaround of patients through the gantries," Corrigan said.

The treatment is primarily used on cancerous tumors, particularly for pediatric cancers. It can also be used to treat noncancerous tumors.




