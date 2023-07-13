Mayo Clinic's Herman Home for mental health treatment still closed more than three years after pandemic began

ROCHESTER — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Rochester more than three years ago, many businesses and other facilities temporarily closed their doors.

In the months and years since March 2020, most have reopened. That is not the case, however, for Mayo Clinic's John E. Herman Home and Treatment Facility.

The 16-bed facility for men and women at 351 14th Ave. SW, right across the street from Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, was dedicated in June 2018. The home — which would provide 24/7 support for adults experiencing serious mental illness — was created out of a partnership between Mayo Clinic and the Maryland-based Sylvan C. Herman Foundation, which supports several residential mental health treatment homes in Frederick, Maryland.

In a statement, Mayo Clinic said that the facility has been closed since March 2020.

"The John E. Herman Home & Treatment Facility was closed in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic," a spokesperson for the health system said. "Mayo Clinic remains committed to providing high-quality mental health treatment options for its patients and the Rochester community. Teams are exploring options for reopening the facility, but no plans have been finalized at this time. We will share more when we are able."

In February 2020, the Department of Human Services issued a correction order to the Herman Home, citing the facility for seven violations, most having to do with staff training and documentation.

As of February 2021, the DHS lists the treatment center's licensure status as "pending reopening."