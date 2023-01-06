Mayo Clinic's Unbound team to move to renovated offices in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic is spending an estimated $1.86 million to renovate space in the Harwick Building as a new home for its Unbound team.

On Dec. 29, 2022, Mayo Clinic filed a building permit to remodel the south side of the fourth floor of the Harwick building “for relocation of Unbound in Rochester team from Gonda (Building) 16.”

The move from the 16th floor of the Gonda Building at 200 First St. SW to the 63-year-old Harwick Building at 205 Third Ave. SW is not a very long one, though it is estimated to be a costly one.

The permit estimates the value of the project at $1.86 million.

Mayo Clinic confirmed that the Unbound team is part of its Bold. Forward. initiative, though officials did not give many details about what the team does or answer how many employees work with Unbound.

Mayo Clinic Spokeswoman Ginger Plumbo responded to questions about the Harwick construction permit by stating, “We’re in the early stages of long-term planning. We’re building some space for a team to examine the intersection of physical space and digital capabilities that will transform health care.”

“Bold. Forward.” is described by Mayo Clinic officials in an article submitted to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as “a once-in-three-generations opportunity to transform healthcare with new physical space and integrated digital capabilities across our campuses as part of our overall transformation of healthcare — our plans place the hospital as part of a larger healthcare platform, supported by data and artificial intelligence to personalize diagnostic and treatment approaches for patients.”