MDH verifies case of neglect at Rochester nursing home. Similar issues aren't rare in Minnesota

ROCHESTER — Earlier this year, the Minnesota Department of Health's Office of Health Facility Complaints found that a claim of neglect — which led to the death of a resident — at Rochester skilled nursing facility was substantiated.

In late 2022, according to the federal and state reports, a nurse at Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center accidentally swapped two residents’ medications with each other. The error was discovered two hours later. While one of the residents did not have any adverse effects from the mix-up, the other resident was admitted to hospital later that day due to low blood pressure and drug overdose, and he ultimately died.

It's the second serious deficiency investigated at this facility in the past year, and this incident follows a trend that has emerged in Minnesota since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A review of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services documents, compiled by ProPublica, finds that 49% of Minnesota's nursing homes were found to have at least one serious deficiency in the last three years, the highest percentage of all states. Serious deficiencies are defined by ProPublica as incidents that caused "immediate jeopardy to resident health or safety" per the CMS deficiency severity scale.

Some of the facilities with the highest number of serious deficiencies are located in Southeast Minnesota. Madonna Towers of Rochester tops the statewide list with 10 serious deficiencies logged by federal officials in the past three years. Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island and Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Red Wing are among the top 10 Minnesota facilities for the most serious deficiencies, with six and five, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deficiencies, known as citations at the state level, in general, can be logged against a nursing home by state and federal regulators during regular inspections or in response to a specific complaint. These deficiencies can vary widely in severity and scope.

"As a consumer, there's a big difference between getting a citation because you didn't post your survey results and getting a citation because there was abuse, an allegation of abuse," said Maria King, director of the MDH Health Regulation Division. "Using abuse as an example, you even have to consider: Was it that they didn't have their plan fully developed, or was it that somebody actually had experienced abuse?"

Investigating and classifying nursing home citations

Each of Minnesota's 351 federal- and state-licensed nursing homes must abide by requirements outlined by CMS. King said state surveyors conduct recertification surveys about every 15 months in each facility.

"There was a period of time during COVID that workload was suspended for routine surveys," King said. "Maybe a year and a half ago, we got back into the swing of doing a regular cadence of surveys."

Ahead of a survey, a standardized computer program crunches information about the particular nursing home — the number of residents, the acuity of residents' care needs, and so on — to outline what the team of MDH surveyors should look out for, King said.

"While there's this process that's in place, it does not eliminate the need for professional judgment on the part of the survey team," King said.

On site, team members review documents from the facility and take a look at the building, the staff, the residents.

"You may be talking with residents, you might run into a family member, but you're kind of looking to see what you see," King said.

ADVERTISEMENT

King provided an example: A survey team member notices that a resident in a wheelchair has a lap restraint that is not applied properly. Another team member notices the same issue, but with a different resident.

"We might all have things," that they noticed, King said. "We then discuss those things. While the computerized process helps to drive the way that it's conducted, what we've seen or heard or smelled — sometimes, it's odor — those kinds of things help to inform what things we're going to follow up on and look at at certain points in the survey."

Health Rochester nursing home inspections reveal issues ranging from 'minimal harm' to 'immediate jeopardy' for residents The Post Bulletin reviewed 226 pages of the most recent health inspections for seven nursing homes. While most outlined offenses with "minimal potential for harm," some detailed cases of “immediate jeopardy" or "actual harm" to residents, such as a resident who was left unattended for extended periods in soiled linens.

For surveys responding to complaints made through the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center or reported directly to the Office of Health Facility Complaints, King said those visits are prioritized on based on the severity level of the allegation. When investigating a specific complaint, King said the survey team will assess whether or not the allegation is true and determine the scope of the issue — is it impacting just one resident, or is there a systemic problem that affects many?

When the team finds something that does not meet federal standards, they will notify the facility of that deficiency.

"And then we have to support our findings by telling what the details are that drove that finding," King said.

Each deficiency is assigned a rating based on its severity and scope.



Level 1: No actual harm, with potential for minimal harm (ratings A, B, C)

Level 2: No actual harm, with a potential for more than minimal harm (ratings D, E, F)

Level 3: Actual harm that is not immediate jeopardy (ratings G, H, I)

Level 4: Immediate jeopardy to resident health or safety, (ratings J, K, L)

"The highest level citations are J, K and L, and those are the level that we refer to as immediate jeopardy citations," King said. "That's really sad when that happens because that means someone actually suffered death or has serious potential for an immediate jeopardy situation. Those we take very seriously."

Within each severity level, a deficiency can be categorized as isolated (few people affected), pattern (some people affected) or widespread (many people affected). Along this grid, an isolated Level 1 issue would be rated A, while a widespread Level 4, or immediate jeopardy, issue would receive an L rating.

The recently substantiated deficiency at Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center was rated J — the incident was isolated but caused immediate jeopardy for a resident.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the national level, the vast majority of nursing home deficiencies — nearly 92% — are categorized as severity Level 2, defined as "no actual harm, with a potential for more than minimal harm."

"Most citations fall in that area," King said.

Of those Level 2 deficiencies, more than half are classified as isolated, meaning only one or a few people were affected by the issue.

How are nursing home deficiencies corrected?

When surveyors tell nursing homes that they found a deficiency, the nursing home must develop a correction plan and submit it to the state within 10 days. For deficiencies that resulted in someone's harm, King said surveyors are required to do another on-site review to ensure that the facility is following the correction plan.

"That plan of correction is how they're going to modify it for the individual that's affected and how they're going to modify it for anyone else that might be affected," King said.

From July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, 349 Minnesota nursing homes received at least one deficiency from regulators. Of those, 90% (302) corrected the deficiency, according to MDH data. The other 10% had not corrected the issue by the time surveyors revisited the facility.

Following the J-rated incident at Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center, according to the federal statement of deficiency, the facility terminated the nurse's employment and reported the issue to the Minnesota Board of Nursing. The facility also educated and evaluated its staff on medication administration and audited its records to see if other patients had been impacted by medication errors.

Public access to nursing home complaints

State and federal nursing home complaints are available to the public. King said that, in Minnesota, these citation records become public information as soon as a nursing home facility receives and opens those documents. This means that anyone can review and evaluate a nursing home's prior deficiencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MDH website includes a search tool for finding complaints against health care providers, including nursing homes, as well as a database specifically for nursing home inspection and complaint findings.

Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center did not respond to a request for comment.