Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Health

Memorial blood drive honors Austin woman

Lauren Schwab died in 2013 after suffering a pulmonary embolism. Ten years later, the Schwab family keeps Lauren's love for helping others alive through an annual blood drive.

7B3499BE-C08A-487F-8BEF-DE527DD4047D_1_105_c.jpeg
Paiton Schwab, center right, poses for a photo with her family at her college graduation. Schwab, a registered nurse, holds a photo of her older sister, Lauren, who died in 2013.
Contributed / Paiton Schwab
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 10:57 AM

AUSTIN — When Lauren Schwab, a 20-year-old Winona State University nursing student, was hospitalized after suffering a pulmonary embolism, her younger sister, Paiton Schwab, made a promise.

"Even though there was an eight-year age gap between us, she was who I looked up to the most," Paiton Schwab said. "I always wanted to be just like my big sister growing up, so she was a very large inspiration as to why I am a nurse today. I made her a pinkie promise in the hospital the night she passed away that I would become a nurse one day for her."

Lauren Schwab died on April 20, 2013. Since then, the Schwab family, of Austin, has hosted several blood drives in her memory, with this year's drive set for Aug. 3 and 4 at the Holiday Inn at 1701 4th St. NW in Austin.

Find more news important to you

"Our family chose the blood drive to remember Lauren because of her love for helping people," Paiton Schwab said. "She had also been a member of the local Red Cross Board of Directors, and while in high school worked with a group of students to see the giving age of 16 with parental consent was implemented when donating blood to the Red Cross in Minnesota."

Schwab said the memorial blood drive — which has happened every year since 2013 — brings in between 125 and 150 units of donated blood.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the yearly blood drive, the Schwab family honors Lauren's memory through a scholarship fund for Austin High School students who intend on pursuing a career in nursing.

3708FF07-51C0-4297-B7BA-3017D7666A53_1_105_c.jpeg
Lauren Schwab
Contributed / Paiton Schwab

And Paiton Schwab held to her promise. In 2022, she graduted from the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities with a nursing degree and now works in the special care nursery unit at Children's Minnesota.

"We do not do blood transfusions on my unit, however, a premature (or) neonatal infant may need blood transfusions for many reasons," Schwab said. "I have worked with many babies who needed blood transfusions after birth due to an infection or anemia since premature babies may lack red blood cells since they're not mature enough to make their own."

Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting the American Red Cross Blood Services website and using the code "AustinHS."

7205988b-f9ad-4033-913c-cbed39a4e1d7.jpg

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a Kansas expat who moved to Minnesota in 2020 and joined the Post Bulletin in 2022. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Larry Eddie Konah
Local
Sex trafficking charges filed in Olmsted County against previously convicted Instagram influencer
19m ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
073123 retreat.jpg
Local
Olmsted County property tax levy increase remains uncertain
1h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
wojcik-macnamara-bridge.jpg
Local
Former Rochester city council member Michael Wojcik to lead BikeMN
2h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


20230724_143708.jpg
Members Only
Business
507 Pub is the latest restaurant to join Rochester's growing menu of choices
4h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Did you read the Post Bulletin this month?
4h ago
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Paddles for Pride
Sports
Pickleball injuries on the rise, but are preventable
5h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Problemista promo.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Writers, actors strike affecting Southeast Minnesota movie theaters
6h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed