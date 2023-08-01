Memorial blood drive honors Austin woman

AUSTIN — When Lauren Schwab, a 20-year-old Winona State University nursing student, was hospitalized after suffering a pulmonary embolism, her younger sister, Paiton Schwab, made a promise.

"Even though there was an eight-year age gap between us, she was who I looked up to the most," Paiton Schwab said. "I always wanted to be just like my big sister growing up, so she was a very large inspiration as to why I am a nurse today. I made her a pinkie promise in the hospital the night she passed away that I would become a nurse one day for her."

Lauren Schwab died on April 20, 2013. Since then, the Schwab family, of Austin, has hosted several blood drives in her memory, with this year's drive set for Aug. 3 and 4 at the Holiday Inn at 1701 4th St. NW in Austin.

"Our family chose the blood drive to remember Lauren because of her love for helping people," Paiton Schwab said. "She had also been a member of the local Red Cross Board of Directors, and while in high school worked with a group of students to see the giving age of 16 with parental consent was implemented when donating blood to the Red Cross in Minnesota."

Schwab said the memorial blood drive — which has happened every year since 2013 — brings in between 125 and 150 units of donated blood.

In addition to the yearly blood drive, the Schwab family honors Lauren's memory through a scholarship fund for Austin High School students who intend on pursuing a career in nursing.

Lauren Schwab Contributed / Paiton Schwab

And Paiton Schwab held to her promise. In 2022, she graduted from the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities with a nursing degree and now works in the special care nursery unit at Children's Minnesota.

"We do not do blood transfusions on my unit, however, a premature (or) neonatal infant may need blood transfusions for many reasons," Schwab said. "I have worked with many babies who needed blood transfusions after birth due to an infection or anemia since premature babies may lack red blood cells since they're not mature enough to make their own."

Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting the American Red Cross Blood Services website and using the code "AustinHS."