Micah Gatz, 10, loves Minecraft and fishing. He's also waiting for a new heart

ROCHESTER — A few years ago, a routine visit with a pediatrician revealed something that would change the course of Micah Gatz's life.

"Our pediatrician at OMC heard a heart murmur when he was 3 or 4," said Eric Gatz, Micah's father. "We decided to get it looked at at Mayo. ... There wasn't a lot of concern. They wanted to just keep an eye on it. And then, when he was 5, we came in a year later, and that's when he was officially diagnosed."

Micah, now 10, lives with restrictive cardiomyopathy, a disease that causes the muscle in the heart's lower chambers to stiffen, making it harder for the heart to pump blood.

It's a relatively rare diagnosis, said Dr. Rebecca Ameduri, a pediatric cardiologist and medical director for Mayo Clinic's heart transplant program.

"Most of the restrictive cardiomyopathy we do end up diagnosing (is) in children," Ameduri said. "Unfortunately, really, the only therapy for it is heart transplantation."

Micah — who lives in Rochester with his parents, Eric and Heather Gatz, and younger brothers Caleb and Eli — joined the heart transplant waiting list in December 2022. He's now among the 15 youth in Minnesota waiting for a heart transplant, according to data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network. Ameduri said Mayo Clinic performed 12 pediatric heart transplants in 2022 and has performed seven so far in 2023.

"Our goal with transplant is to give him a normal quality of life," Ameduri said. "We really want to get these kids back to living their normal lives, being able to go to school, being able to play sports and be active and be involved in their community."

Living with restrictive cardiomyopathy

When Micah was diagnosed with his heart condition at age 5, Eric said Micah underwent X-rays and echocardiograms every six months to monitor any changes in his heart. In those first few years, Micah's condition didn't worsen, but he experienced some symptoms.

"He's always been quite a bit smaller than his peers," Eric said. "He hasn't been able to run around and have the same amount of energy as them. He's on blood thinners, too, so we've had to restrict some of his activities."

In October 2022, Micah's doctors found that the pressure inside his heart was higher than expected. That kicked off the process to put Micah on the wait list for a new heart.

"In restrictive cardiomyopathy, we often move toward transplant earlier than we would in other types of disease," Ameduri said. "We know that the disease can be progressive and lead to something called pulmonary hypertension, where there are high pressures in the lungs."

High blood pressure in the lungs could cause a transplanted heart to fail, Ameduri said, so when restrictive cardiomyopathy patients start to have higher pressures in the heart or lungs, "we want to get them on the wait list right away."

While waiting for his new heart, Micah receives a continuous infusion of milrinone through a peripherally inserted central catheter, or PICC line. He wears a backpack that holds the pump that delivers the milrinone.

The Gatz family, from left, Eli, 10 months, Eric, Micah, 10, Caleb, 7, and Heather, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

"That's basically softening his heart," Eric said, "allowing it to work better."

"He's also on some medicines that he takes by mouth to also help with his fluid status and help his heart function better," Ameduri added.

The average wait for a new heart for patients who are Micah's age, size and on heart status 1B — meaning their condition isn't severe enough to require hospitalization — is six to 12 months, Ameduri said.

In the meantime, Micah said the main symptom he feels is tiredness.

"I haven't felt much pain lately, except for when the air quality (was bad)," Micah said.

One of Micah's favorite activities is playing Minecraft, he said, and the Gatz family likes to take walks together around Quarry Hill Park when they can. Micah also spent some time in Crosslake, Minnesota, earlier this summer at Camp Odayin, a camp for youth with heart disease.

"I did a lot of boating and a bunch of other fun activities," Micah said. "And I caught a lot of fish at fishing."

Ameduri described Micah as a little shy, but "really full of life and active."

"I think the family is trying to make the most of this time where they can be at home and where he is feeling relatively well," Ameduri said. "Overall, he seems to be thriving and doing well at home while we're waiting for the right heart for him."

Community support

When Micah gets his new heart, it won't come without a price tag.

"We were shown numbers for what the potential costs would be," Eric Gatz said of transplant. "And they're pretty eye-opening, I guess, is the best way to put it."

Eric Gatz's mother and sisters started a GoFundMe to support Micah's transplant. Soon after, Heather and Eric's coworkers began pitching in.

"My work, actually, at Coulee Bank, the employees there decided to do a jeans day fundraiser for Micah," Eric said. "Every Friday, we wear jeans, every employee gets $2 for wearing jeans and then they usually do a nonprofit that we give back to. They decided to give it to our family instead, and Coulee Bank matched those funds."

Eric and Heather Gatz with their children, from left, Eli, 10 months, Micah, 10, and Caleb, 7, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Then, one of Heather's coworkers organized a large family fun day fundraiser on June 3 that involved inflatables, face painting, a plant sale and a bake-off.

"And then there was that Noodles (& Company) night that she organized, too," Heather, a special education teacher, said. "It was the most largely attended fundraiser that they've had."

Between the family fun day, the Noodles & Company fundraiser, T-shirt and bracelet sales, an online auction and additional donations, the Rochester community has raised nearly $18,700 for Micah's transplant as of July 5.

Now, the waiting game for a new heart continues.

"We are literally on call 24/7 waiting for a heart that fits him," Eric said. "And when we get that call, we are basically given a four- to five-hour window to drop everything and get to the hospital so that they can start the transplant procedure."