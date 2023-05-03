Minnesota air quality forecast in 2023 is becoming clearer

ROCHESTER — The air quality forecast for the summer and fall of 2023 is becoming clearer — literally.

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency meteorologists are predicting mild conditions across the state for the summer. The MPCA on Tuesday published its forecasts for ozone, drought and wildfires.

Rochester, the Twin Cities and Twin Cities suburbs are most likely to see air quality alerts due to ozone, according to the forecast. About two to three air quality alerts are expected to be issued due to ozone this year, forecasters said.

The MPCA’s air quality index measures the daily average of the concentration of fine particles ozone and smoke. The agency issues air quality alerts when levels reach higher concentrations and can affect the health of sensitive groups such as children, older adults, and people with respiratory conditions.

Beginning in June, the MPCA website will provide information on different regions of the state and primary pollutants present there, the concentration of particles measured and forecasted ozone.

The biggest factor in the healthier forecast is the improved drought status across the state.

Part of southwestern Minnesota is still in moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions persist across western Minnesota. That’s a significant improvement from November 2022, when almost the entire state was under some degree of drought warning. The reduced drought conditions will create lower ozone impacts and less of a risk for wildfire, which both affect air quality, MPCA forecasters said Tuesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center and the National Interagency Fire Center predict an overall low risk for wildfires in Minnesota for 2023.

However, they forecast an above average risk of wildfires in early summer going down to an average risk by the end of summer. They also are predicting above average risk of wildfires in Canada in June through July and “well above average” risk in August, which could affect air quality in Minnesota.

In addition to improved data and forecasts on the MPCA website, the city of Rochester and Mayo Clinic are also working to provide real-time air quality monitoring locally.