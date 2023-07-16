Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Health

Minnesota artist's work conveys what life is like with a chronic illness

Artist Drew Maude-Griffin, who suffers from the chronic fatigue syndrome, tries to curate care and comfort with work that will be displayed at the Rochester Art Center.

drewprofile.jpg
Drew Maude-Griffin with their work created using crocheted acrylic yarn and LED lights.
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 5:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Although it seems like the world has moved on from COVID-19, people with compromised immune systems and other underlying health risks are still living in a lockdown.

Drew Maude-Griffin hasn’t been to a public movie in more than three years. They don’t go grocery shopping without a mask and rarely attend public events.

Minnesota artist Maude-Griffin hasn’t contracted COVID as far as they know, but after a mono infection weakened their immune system, Maude-Griffin was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).

The condition has robbed Maude-Griffin of energy and sleep doesn’t energize them.

“It’s a very devastating illness,” they said. “It’s like having a concussion, the flu, mono unrefreshing sleep all at once.”

The disorder is poorly understood. It’s also associated with another poorly understood disorder, Long COVID.

Not everyone who experiences long-lasting multi-system symptoms for months after getting COVID ends up with ME/CFS. However, a high number of patients report experiencing a similar list of symptoms associated with ME/CFS, according to an international online survey of nearly 4,000 Long COVID patients.

Maude-Griffin says they have two takeaways from that. One, COVID could be devastating to them if they already have those symptoms. Two, people who weren’t vaccinated were taking a big risk getting COVID

“I worry, I don’t want them to experience any sliver of what I’ve experienced,” Maude-Griffin said.

For a time, Maude-Griffin worked to try to get people to understand how it felt living with ME/CFS.

“I was making a lot of paintings about what it felt like on the inside,” they said. “Eventually, I got really tired of making that kind of work, it was really exhausting.”

Instead, Maude-Griffin said they want to create a sense of mutual responsibility and caring and how that can be a joyful act.

“My work now, I want people to feel hope or connection, instead of, ‘oh my god, it sucks and everything hurts,’” they said.

Maude-Griffin’s latest work uses crocheted acrylic yarn and LED lights to carry a more positive and hopeful message. The work is inspired from Maude-Griffin recalling peering at the world through the gaps in crocheted blankets their grandmother made. Everything appeared hazy with a bit of a shimmer, they recalled.

“They were also created by someone not feeling her best,” Maude-Griffin said, referring to their grandmother’s blankets.

Maude-Griffin work.jpg
The lit up work by Drew Maude-Griffin created using crocheted acrylic yarn and LED lights.
Contributed

The work is intended to convey that care for others can be a joyful and communal act, Maude-Griffin said.

For people with chronic illnesses, asking for people to have that perspective can be difficult, they added.

“We need to be having these conversations because people like us are stuck in bed,” Maude-Griffin said. “We aren’t in these public spaces.”

Maude-Griffin’s work will be part of an upcoming exhibition at the Rochester Art Center. “Chronicles of the Chronic” will be on display in the Main Gallery West from Aug. 26, 2023, to April 3, 2024.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
