99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Minnesota groups are closing the equity gap in bone marrow transplants

Black patients who need bone marrow transplants are two and-a-half times less likely to find a match as white patients.

Bone marrow drive 24.JPG
Praveen Gowtham Dasajaru, right, takes a swab from Rachael Rich, of Be the Match Minnesota to collect a sample from his cheek to see if he would be a bone marrow donor match for someone. Dasajaru was one of 17 people who submitted samples at an in-person bone marrow donor drive at 125 Live in Rochester on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 6:00 AM

ROCHESTER — With a swab of his cheek Sunday, Praveen Gowtham Dasaraju earned a bit of praise.

“You’re a hero,” said Craig Chambers. “Tell your friends; spread the word.”

The swab, taken Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 125 Live will be used to register Gowtham to a registry of potential bone marrow donors.

Find more news important to you

Chambers, of Carbondale, Illinois, was at the event looking for a hero for his 19-month old grandson who has a rare blood disease that has left him with a compromised immune system. The toddler needs a bone marrow transplant. For that, he needs a matching donor. Chambers’ family is still looking for a hero. The drive Sunday was part of an effort to widen the search for whoever that might be.

And all people need to do is open wide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dasaraju said he was glad to register. His grandmother died of cancer, he said.

Finding out whether you might be a match for someone who needs a life saving bone marrow transplant is as easy as a cheek swab.

People who have certain blood diseases, immune system complications and cancers such as leukemia need bone marrow transplants to fight their illnesses. The chances of finding a donor depends in part on the recipient’s ethnicity. Some ethnic groups have smaller pools of potential matching donors.

Black people have a 29% chance of finding a matching donor compared to a 79% match probability for white patients, according to Be the Match, a nonprofit organization that promotes bone marrow donation. For Asian Americans, the chances are 47%.

Bone marrow drive 31.JPG
Praveen Gowtham Dasaraju, right, swabs his cheek to collect a sample to see if he could be a bone marrow donor match for someone. Dasajaru submitted his sample at an in-person bone marrow donor drive at 125 Live in Rochester Sunday, April 16, 2023, hosted by the Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota and the Minnesota chapter of Be the Match. Rachael Rich, of Be the Match is in the background to collect the sample.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

“We want to increase that number,” said Ajay Singh, president of the Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota. “We want to increase all these numbers and increase the equity.”

That’s a reason the ICAM has teamed with the Minnesota chapter of Be the Match to recruit more people willing to take a swab to see if they’re a match.

The groups teamed up to hold an in-person donor drive Sunday at 125 Live. The drive event on a snowy Sunday brought in 17 people, organizers said. In-person events can reach more people who then can help spread the word about the need for donors, they said.

“It’s a way to build and spread awareness,” said Rachael Rich, donor recruitment coordinator with Be the Match.

ADVERTISEMENT

People don’t have to wait for an event to see if they could be a potential donor, Rich said. People ages 18-40 can get a swab sample kit mailed to their home by registering at bethematch.org .

People who are found to be a match would then be asked to have some stem cells removed from their forearm, Rich said.

“It’s not an invasive or involved procedure,” she said.

People can also text “matchforhope” to 61474.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
IMG_2089.jpg
Local
Downtown Rochester Task Force moving forward
April 19, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Deshawn Lee Smith
Local
Red Wing man charged with murder after juvenile dies from overdose
April 19, 2023 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Spring Valley map.png
Local
Driver injured in 3-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 63
April 19, 2023 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Stewartville, Benilde-St. Margaret's School Class AAA girls state basketball championship
Prep
Ryan Liffrig, Class AAA Coach of the Year, is stepping down at Stewartville
April 19, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Gary Schroeder Jr.
Local
Retired Zumbrota police officer who died 'had a deep care and love for his community'
April 19, 2023 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Gopher 50
Sports
'Back to normal': Deer Creek Speedway looking to keep up momentum from last year
April 20, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Mayo, John Marshall Section 1AA boys hockey quarterfinal
Sports
John Marshall's Veney highlights eight-player Rochester Grizzlies draft class
April 19, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman