Minnesota groups are closing the equity gap in bone marrow transplants

ROCHESTER — With a swab of his cheek Sunday, Praveen Gowtham Dasaraju earned a bit of praise.

“You’re a hero,” said Craig Chambers. “Tell your friends; spread the word.”

The swab, taken Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 125 Live will be used to register Gowtham to a registry of potential bone marrow donors.

Chambers, of Carbondale, Illinois, was at the event looking for a hero for his 19-month old grandson who has a rare blood disease that has left him with a compromised immune system. The toddler needs a bone marrow transplant. For that, he needs a matching donor. Chambers’ family is still looking for a hero. The drive Sunday was part of an effort to widen the search for whoever that might be.

And all people need to do is open wide.

Dasaraju said he was glad to register. His grandmother died of cancer, he said.

Finding out whether you might be a match for someone who needs a life saving bone marrow transplant is as easy as a cheek swab.

People who have certain blood diseases, immune system complications and cancers such as leukemia need bone marrow transplants to fight their illnesses. The chances of finding a donor depends in part on the recipient’s ethnicity. Some ethnic groups have smaller pools of potential matching donors.

Black people have a 29% chance of finding a matching donor compared to a 79% match probability for white patients, according to Be the Match, a nonprofit organization that promotes bone marrow donation. For Asian Americans, the chances are 47%.

Praveen Gowtham Dasaraju, right, swabs his cheek to collect a sample to see if he could be a bone marrow donor match for someone. Dasajaru submitted his sample at an in-person bone marrow donor drive at 125 Live in Rochester Sunday, April 16, 2023, hosted by the Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota and the Minnesota chapter of Be the Match. Rachael Rich, of Be the Match is in the background to collect the sample. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

“We want to increase that number,” said Ajay Singh, president of the Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota. “We want to increase all these numbers and increase the equity.”

That’s a reason the ICAM has teamed with the Minnesota chapter of Be the Match to recruit more people willing to take a swab to see if they’re a match.

The groups teamed up to hold an in-person donor drive Sunday at 125 Live. The drive event on a snowy Sunday brought in 17 people, organizers said. In-person events can reach more people who then can help spread the word about the need for donors, they said.

“It’s a way to build and spread awareness,” said Rachael Rich, donor recruitment coordinator with Be the Match.

People don’t have to wait for an event to see if they could be a potential donor, Rich said. People ages 18-40 can get a swab sample kit mailed to their home by registering at bethematch.org .

People who are found to be a match would then be asked to have some stem cells removed from their forearm, Rich said.

“It’s not an invasive or involved procedure,” she said.

People can also text “matchforhope” to 61474.

