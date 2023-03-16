Minnesota lawmakers propose bill to improve hospital charity care accessibility

ROCHESTER — Minnesota lawmakers introduced a bill March 9 that would require hospitals to screen patients presumptively for health insurance and financial assistance eligibility, and mandate an expert review before pursuing debt collection activities.

Nonprofit hospitals are required by the Affordable Care Act to provide financial assistance, also known as charity care , to eligible, often low-income, patients. Often, however, few qualified patients know this option exists. The legislation, co-authored by Rep. Liz Reyer, DFL-Eagan, and Sen. Liz Boldon, DFL-Rochester, will help ensure patients who are entitled to assistance receive it.

“We have the best medical care in the world in Rochester,” Boldon said. “If there is help for people available to make it more affordable, then we should be ensuring that they have that information.”

If the bill passes, hospitals will need to screen all uninsured patients for charity care eligibility and, if pertinent, assist them during the application process. Hospitals would also be restricted from sending the debt of any patient, with or without health insurance, to collections, suing the patient, garnishing the patient’s wages or referring the debt to a third-party collector unless the hospital can ascertain that the patient is ineligible for charity care.

The bill would also specify where and how hospitals need to advertise the charity care policy, including on the website. The IRS requires nonprofit hospitals to “widely advertise” the policies, but the Post Bulletin discovered that at least 8% of nonprofit hospitals in Minnesota didn’t list charity care eligibility information on their websites.

Reyer said that she hopes these changes will ease the burden for many patients.

“With this bill, patients can count on their hospital to make the financial assistance process as easy and as clear as possible,” Reyer said. “To me, it's like the hospital is making a promise to the patients that they're not on their own at this, and that we're looking out for them.”

The changes come on the heels of a Post Bulletin investigation , which uncovered that low-income patients at Mayo Clinic, who could have qualified for assistance, were instead sued by their health care system and often had their wages garnished until the debt was paid off.

Boldon said the reporting prompted her to reach out to Reyer, who proposed a similar bill last year, eager to help revive it. The two worked together to revamp the bill to its current iteration.

“This is a bill that builds up on the resources that we already have, and that’s what gets me excited,” Reyer said. “We know there are so many problems in the healthcare system. Let’s do something that at least, in this one aspect, gives a pathway to an easier and better outcome.”

Boldon, who has worked as a nurse at Mayo Clinic for 20 years, is intimately acquainted with the toll unaffordable medical bills can have on patients.

“My patients verbalize to me all the time about their worries about the cost of medical care,” Boldon said. “It’s a constant source of stress.”

Medical debt affects Minnesotans across the state. The most recent Financial Capability Study by the FINRA Foundation estimated that about 750,000 Minnesotans have unpaid medical debt, and the Kaiser Family Foundation found that more than four in 10 adults across the country have medical debt.

Anna Odegaard, who helped draft the legislation, is the director of the Minnesota Asset Building Coalition, a statewide coalition of nonprofit organizations working in low-income communities.

Odegaard said that MABC members frequently work with families who could have qualified for public health care programs or hospital financial assistance, but because they weren’t aware assistance was available, are now facing financial crises, including homelessness and bankruptcy.

Boldon and Reyer said they haven’t heard oppositions to the bill yet, but Odegaard said she has spoken with some legislators who have voiced concerns about whether hospitals have the resources to comply with the required screenings or to offer assistance to patients applying for financial assistance.

“They point to structural problems with health care financing systems, such as insufficient reimbursement rates, as a reason hospitals can’t afford to help patients apply for financial assistance,” Odegaard said. “Saddling low-income patients with debt instead of helping them access the assistance they are eligible for is a harmful, inequitable, and utterly unacceptable way to address overall structural problems with healthcare financing.”

The Minnesota Hospital Association said in an email it was not opposed to the previous version of Reyer’s legislation introduced last year, but said that it’s currently assessing the current bill’s potential impacts and looks forward to working with the bill author and Legislature.

Mayo Clinic, which is not part of MHA, noted that it already screens patients for insurance and Medicaid eligibility and works with patients through its charity care programs.

“In recent years, Mayo has worked with advocates on similar legislation," said Kristy Jacobson, Mayo Clinic spokesperson. “We are reviewing the updated proposal and look forward to an ongoing collaboration with the shared goal of supporting all patients’ access to care.”

Boldon and Reyer said that they anticipate many conversations with Minnesota stakeholders as the bill moves through the legislative session. The first Senate hearing was scheduled for Friday.