SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 21
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesotans can now access free COVID-19 care and therapeutics

Minnesota launched its COVID-19 telehealth treatment pilot program Monday, which will allow Minnesotans who test positive to access care and therapeutics, like Paxlovid, at no cost.

COVID-19 coronavirus testing
A health care provider helps with COVID-19 testing.
Contributed
Molly Castle Work
By Molly Castle Work
December 21, 2022 12:36 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Minnesota launched its COVID-19 telehealth treatment pilot program Monday, which will allow Minnesotans who test positive to access care and therapeutics at no cost, according to a Minnesota Department of Health.

“This program is another tool we have to ensure that Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 have easy access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments that reduce their risk of serious illness or hospitalization,” said Garry Bowman, MDH spokesperson. “Additionally, we believe this program can help alleviate some of the strain Minnesota’s healthcare system is currently experiencing.”

If a Minnesotan tests positive with either a lab or home test and has experienced symptoms within the last five days, they can download the Cue Health app on their smartphones or call 833-283-8378 and sign up with their Minnesota address to have a virtual consultation with a licensed clinician who will evaluate them to determine if therapeutic treatment, such as Paxlovid, is a good option.

If they are a good candidate for therapeutics, the clinician can issue that prescription to the patient’s local pharmacy. In some areas of the state, those prescription medications can be delivered to the person’s home. However, Bowman said the therapeutics can not be issued out of state if a candidate is traveling, for example.

All services, including the consultation, medication and delivery, will come at no cost to the Minnesotans who use this service. Health insurance is not required.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This pilot program is another tool in Minnesota’s toolbox for limiting the negative impacts of COVID-19,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “We know that accessing therapeutics within five days of developing symptoms of COVID-19 can greatly improve outcomes.”

The program is provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and Cue Health, a diagnostic testing and technology company based in San Diego.

Bowman said that the pilot program is operating with a limited funding allocation and that the length of time the program is funded will depend partially on usage. He estimates there is funding for this program to operate through mid-February.

Minnesotans at higher risk for COVID-19 who test positive also can get COVID-19 medications through their health care provider and other in-person test-to-treat locations around the state.

MDH continues to recommend that Minnesotans test if they have symptoms, stay home if they test positive and keep up to date with recent COVID-19 vaccinations.

For more information about the pilot program, Minnesotans can visit mn.gov/covid19/treatments/telehealth.jsp .

How to access a COVID-19 test?

This pilot program works with any at-home or lab COVID-19 test regardless of brand, but tests should be PCR or antigen tests and not antibody blood test results.

Here are some options:

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: HEALTHROCHESTERCORONAVIRUSMINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Molly Castle Work
By Molly Castle Work
Molly Castle Work is an award-winning investigative journalist. She has investigated a range of topics such as OSHA and worker safety during COVID-19, racially-disproportionate juries and white-owned newspapers' role in promoting lynchings. Readers can reach Molly at 507-285-7771 or mwork@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Blue christmas ball isolated on white background
Health
Emotions are contagious. Don't let people's negativity make holiday stress, anxiety or depression worse
Many people struggle with stress and depression around the holidays. If you're one of them, you know how an interaction with an Ebenezer Scrooge-type can make feelings of negativity and sadness grow.
December 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Building at 2150 Second Street Southwest
Health
New members-only health clinic to start seeing Rochester patients in January
The HELPcare Clinic will start offering in-person appointments in Rochester on Jan. 9 in the offices of Dr. Robert Gustafson's Southwest Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Services at 2150 Second St. SW.
December 20, 2022 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
MNsure logo
Minnesota
Minnesotans can still enroll in health insurance through MNsure
While open enrollment ended earlier this month, Minnesotans can sign up for coverage that will begin in February.
December 20, 2022 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
Health
Mayo Clinic Q&A: Surgery for sleep apnea
If a CPAP machine is not effective in treating sleep apnea, surgery might be the next step in providing relief.
December 17, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Mayo Clinic