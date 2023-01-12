99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
MNsure health insurance enrollment due Jan. 15

The Jan. 15 deadline does not apply to Minnesotans with coverage through Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare or members of federally recognized tribes.

mnsure logo
By Staff reports
January 12, 2023 05:26 PM
ST. PAUL — Minnesotans searching for 2023 health insurance coverage can enroll through MNsure by Sunday, Jan. 15.

The plans cover prescription drugs, emergency services and preventive care like flu shots and cancer screenings, according to a MNsure press release. MNsure, the state's health insurance marketplace, will have extended enrollment hours open online on Jan. 13-15 and additional hours for customer service.

Families can save up to $560 a month, according to MNsure CEO Nate Clark.

There is also free assistance available from statewide navigators and brokers during the application process. Applications are open at MNsure.org .

The Jan. 15 deadline does not apply to Minnesotans with coverage through Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare or members of federally recognized tribes, who can enroll through MNsure any time of the year, according to the press release.

