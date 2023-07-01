Modified measles helped Stacy Erholtz beat cancer. Ten years later, she returned to Rochester to celebrate

ROCHESTER — When Stacy Erholtz was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2004, she was 40. She knew her diagnosis was terminal as she battled it for nearly a decade.

"I didn't think I'd see 50," said Erholtz, who lives in the Brainerd Lakes area. "My goal, if you will, was to see my oldest (child) graduate from high school."

But thanks to an experimental virotherapy treatment she received in a Mayo Clinic clinical trial 10 years ago, Erholtz is looking forward to her 60th birthday later this year. She recounted her cancer journey on Thursday, June 22, 2023, with her family, the McQuinn family (who financed the lab that created the treatment) and Mayo Clinic researchers during a dinner at Mayowood Historic Home in Rochester in celebration of her continued cancer remission.

"Not only did I see them all graduate from high school," Erholtz said of her three children, "I saw them graduate from college. I saw them each get married to just beautiful people, and then grandchildren."

On June 5, 2013, Erholtz received an infusion of an attenuated, or modified, measles virus. That virus had been engineered to attach to receptors on myeloma cancer cells.

"It's able to target and attach to tumor cells and then infect them," said Kah Whye Peng, a Mayo Clinic virologist in the Department of Molecular Medicine, who was a coauthor of the trial. "When the tumor cell dies, it activates the immune system to clear out those infected cells and now activate the T cells to recognize the tumor cells better. So it really boosts this anti-tumor activity."

Less than two days later, the plasmacytoma tumor on Erholtz's forehead had disappeared. The other four tumors in her body resolved, and after a quick round of radiation, she was cancer-free and has been for 10 years.

Dr. Stephen Russell, the trial's lead author and Erholtz's former oncologist at Mayo Clinic, described Erholtz's recovery as "a truly enormous landmark in medicine."

Dr. Stephen Russell, the lead study author, laughs as Stacy Erholtz talks about the events leading up to the clinical trial during a fireside chat on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Mayowood Historic Home in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

"Stacy was the first patient where a single infusion of a virus led to complete remission of disseminated cancer," Russell said. "This wasn't just great for Stacy. This was huge for what potentially could be achieved using virus cancer therapy."

When the Mayo Clinic researchers published their findings in May 2014, Erholtz's success made international headlines — it became Mayo Clinic's biggest media event in the health system's history, Russell said.

In the decade since Erholtz's treatment, Russell, Peng and their team have continued their research into using viruses to treat cancer through Vyriad, a Rochester-based biotech company co-founded by Russell and Peng that focuses on oncolytic virotherapies.

"Our job at Vyriad is to try to bring it to the next level to apply (the therapy) to more patients," Peng said. "That is Stacy's challenge to us: 'I don't want to be a unicorn. Make it work for others.'"

Stacy's road to remission

Erholtz's dual diagnoses of multiple myeloma, cancer that impacts the blood's plasma cells, and amyloidosis, a buildup of amyloid protein in the organs, were rare for a 40-year-old to receive. She had been experiencing "strange" symptoms, she said, such as a swollen tongue, sudden onset carpal tunnel and vomiting.

"My amyloid was diagnosed first, and then I ended up in oncology in Brainerd, and I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and amyloidosis," Erholtz said. "I was so exhausted, so ill that I didn't want to go anywhere to treat. I just wanted to stay home."

Treatment for her cancer wasn't available in Brainerd, so Erholtz had to pick between the University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic for treatment. She chose Mayo Clinic because of a personal connection — one of her brother's friends was a physician there.

Over a nine-year span, Erholtz received a variety of treatments. At one point, she received a stem cell transplant that gave her a three-year break from treatment. When her cancer returned, Erholtz's medical team used oral and infused chemotherapy to try to fight the cancer.

"At that point, things get fuzzy," Erholtz said. "I mean, it's interesting to be this far out from those initial years, but some of the details are really getting kind of lost, which is a good thing."

One day, Erholtz's husband, Mike, caught Russell on TV, talking about the potential of using viruses to treat cancer.

Stacy Erholtz watches a video called “Serendipity” that explains her clinical trial story during a fireside chat with Dr. Stephen Russell, the lead study author, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Mayowood Historic Home in Rochester. Ten years ago, Erholtz underwent a clinical trial at Mayo Clinic that used a modified measles virus to fight her cancer. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

"We had decided way back then that I would get that treatment," Erholtz said. "Every time I went to my doctor's appointment, I'd say, 'Oh, how's that coming? You know, I'm gonna do that treatment,' and he'd just kind of chuckle and that would be it."

By 2013, Erholtz had received a second stem cell transplant, and conventional treatment methods for her multiple myeloma had failed. She qualified for the clinical trial.

"I really didn't know what to anticipate," Erholtz said. "I had really no expectations other than this would be the next thing I would do."

On the day of the infusion, Erholtz said with a laugh, she and her mother ended up "in a broom closet over at Saint Marys" for her treatment. The 30-minute infusion contained enough modified measles virus to vaccinate 10 million people. Erholtz's side effects began immediately.

"The minute they turned the infusion on, I literally rolled over because I didn't want my mom to see fear in my face because the headache was so extreme," Erholtz said. "I literally felt like my head was gonna blow off."

Erholtz's severe headache subsided when the infusion stopped, but she spent the rest of that day battling a 105-degree fever. Her care team packed ice around her body and gave her a dose of Valium.

"I slept through the night," she said. "I woke up, and it was like nothing had happened."

As Erholtz recovered, she watched as the tumor on her forehead (which her children named Evan) shrink to nothing in the first 36 hours after the infusion.

Stacy Erholtz watches her younger self in a video called “Serendipity” that explains her clinical trial story during a fireside chat with Dr. Stephen Russell, the lead study author, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Mayowood Historic Home in Rochester. Ten years ago, Erholtz underwent a clinical trial at Mayo Clinic that used the measles virus to fight her cancer. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

As a coauthor of the study, Russell couldn't watch Erholtz's recovery in real time.

"But the story that emerged was quite amazing," Russell said. "It wasn't just Evan (that) disappeared. The PET CT scan showed that all five plasmacytomas had resolved, the bone marrow biopsy showed that the myeloma was gone. It was a complete remission."

After a touch of radiation to seal the deal, Erholtz said she began to feel more energetic.

"The Fourth of July parade in 2013, my mother and my husband both accused me of taking steroids," she said. "I was obnoxiously energetic, if you will."

Erholtz did experience a period of depression after her recovery, she said, because other multiple myeloma patients did not experience the same success with virotherapy and ultimately died.

"After I had such a fabulous response, it was like, why me?" she said. "I'm a person of faith, so I do feel like my faith saw me through all the treatment and kept me optimistic. ... My faith helped me through there, you know, to just take it a day at a time."

Now, Erholtz has been cancer-free for a decade and enjoying her latest journey as a grandmother of two, with a third on the way.

"It's the joy of my heart right now, to see these children and watch them grow and see them interact with my children, their parents."

Stacy Erholtz claps after watching a video called “Serendipity” that explains her clinical trial story during a fireside chat with Dr. Stephen Russell, the lead study author, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Mayowood Historic Home in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Cancer-fighting viruses: a work in progress

Years of development led up to the 2013 clinical trial Erholtz was in. Peng said researchers picked the measles virus because most people have been vaccinated against it, reducing the risk of serious illness from the treatment.

However, other treatment recipients in the clinical trial did not enter complete remission like Erholtz did. Russell believes it was because Erholtz's cancer caused her to lose her measles antibodies despite receiving vaccinations as a child and after her first stem cell transplant. But, she still had T cells in her body, meaning her immune system could fight an infection after it took hold.

"One of the things that we really think was important in her case is that the antibodies weren't there to block the virus," Russell said. "But once it hit the tumor, the T cells were there to come in and attack the virus-infected tumor cells."

Because most people have measles antibodies, Russell said the Vyriad team is focusing its efforts on using attenuated vesicular stomatitis virus as a cancer-fighting therapy.

"It's a virus that infects hoofed animals," Russell said. "It's endemic in Central America and the southern U.S., but the vast majority of cancer patients in the West have never been exposed."

So far, Russell said three other cancer patients have achieved complete remission after receiving a modified VSV infusion. The therapy seems to work the best for T cell lymphoma, he said, but there are researchers studying the use of this virotherapy for breast cancer, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer and melanoma.

"We're slowly getting to understand how to do it and pushing it forward because Stacy showed what was possible," Russell said.

In the nearly 20 years since Erholtz's multiple myeloma diagnosis, Russell said treatments have improved, but the disease usually can't be cured.

"Ultimately, for me, to treat cancer in one day and to walk away feeling better — I mean, wow," Erholtz said. "To think that we're getting closer to a world where we may be able to treat cancer in a very short period — if you asked a multiple myeloma patient how many days they would treat cancer in a severe fashion, like that day was, I'm sure they'd say they'd give a month of consecutive days just to walk away and be finished."

Stacy Erholtz receives a bouquet of flowers and a medal that says “cancer free” after a fireside chat with Dr. Stephen Russell, the lead study author, on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Mayowood Historic Home in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Dr. Stephen Russell, right, shows Al McQuinn, left, the medal McQuinn was gifted after a fireside chat on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Mayowood Historic Home in Rochester. McQuinn, along with the late Mary Agnes, were the benefactors that made Dr. Russell’s research possible and a clinical trial at Mayo Clinic that used the measles virus to fight Stacy Erholtz’s cancer 10 years ago. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin