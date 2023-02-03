99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile puts blood donation in the fast lane

The converted bus is a rolling blood donation center with equipment and staff ready to travel to sites in southeast Minnesota.

Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile
Mayo Clinic's Bloodmobile on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, outside of Rochester Technical Community College in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 03, 2023 09:07 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — For a typical Mayo Clinic remote blood drive, delivery staff are getting set up sometime after 6:30 a.m. The first donor is usually in a chair at 8 a.m.

A new bloodmobile will streamline the process.

A converted Matthews bus will carry all the equipment and staff needed for a remote blood drive. The Mayo Clinic blood donor program has been holding on-location blood collection for decades.

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Pop's Art Theater owners prepare to bring indie films to Rochester
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 03, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Trailer Fire.jpg
Local
Early Friday morning fire guts another trailer at Bob's Trailer Park
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a call of a mobile home on fire at 12:19 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, as efforts continue to shut down park.
February 03, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Mister Muffler.jpg
Local
Rochester eyes $450,000 purchase for county portion of shared building
A proposed $450,000 payment for Olmsted County’s share of a former muffler shop could make way for city of Rochester development plans.
February 02, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

“We’re always looking for anything we can do to make it more convenient and easier to donate,” said Adam Stewart, marketing and recruitment coordinator with the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program.

Until now, a delivery crew and technicians are needed to move chairs, metal carts of equipment into place to set up each remote blood drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This helps us make that process so much more seamless,” Stewart said of the bloodmobile.

“Instead of taking what you see here and wheeling it inside, we just drive up,” he said.

Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile
Mayo Clinic's Bloodmobile on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, outside of Rochester Technical Community College in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Blood donor staff tested the mobile unit at the Hilton Building last week. On Wednesday and Thursday, the bloodmobile was used to collect blood donations at Rochester Community and Technical College.

A blood donation collection schedule is available at mayoclinic.org/blood-donor-program/minnesota . Information about setting up a donation is also available at the site.

The unveiling of the bloodmobile comes less than a month after Mayo Clinic put out a call for blood donations due to low supplies.

It takes about 100 blood donors per day to maintain the community's blood supply, said Dr. Justin Juskewitch, associate medical director of the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program.

The new Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile gives blood donors in our communities another opportunity to donate blood,” Juskewitch added.

Mayo Clinic Bloodmobile
Mayo Clinic's Bloodmobile on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, outside of Rochester Technical Community College in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: HEALTHMAYO CLINIC
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: University of Wisconsin Dean's lists
University of Wisconsin Dean's lists for fall 2022.
February 03, 2023 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Nate Maggie Grey Duck.jpg
Business
Pop's Art Theater owners prepare to bring indie films to Rochester
One more businesses just means more arts fun for Maggie Panetta and Nathaniel Nelson.
February 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
IMG_1710.jpg
Business
Mestads files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, closes abruptly, leaving customers confused
Shoppers of a bridal and tuxedo retailer were met with confusion Wednesday as the long-running store closed suddenly.
February 02, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
unnamed (3).jpg
Business
Rochester streetwear designer to level up his Apache Mall and Mall of America stores
Owner and designer Daniel Johnson Jr. closed his Levels store in Rochester’s Apache Mall as well as his shop in the Mall of America on Jan. 31. However, both will reopen in new spaces in March.
February 02, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger