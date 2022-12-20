SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
New members-only health clinic to start seeing Rochester patients in January

The HELPcare Clinic will start offering in-person appointments in Rochester on Jan. 9 in the offices of Dr. Robert Gustafson's Southwest Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Services at 2150 Second St. SW.

Building at 2150 Second Street Southwest
The HELPcare Clinic at the offices of Dr. Robert Gustafson's Southwest Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Services at 2150 Second St. SW.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
December 20, 2022 03:37 PM
ROCHESTER — As more local members sign up, a new primary care clinic plans to start seeing patients in Rochester in early January.

The HELPcare Clinic , a membership health care provider that started in Austin, will soon offer in-person treatment in Rochester.

The concept is that individuals, couples or families purchase a monthly HELPcare membership, which covers unlimited appointments with no per appointment charges. Those unhurried, in-person or telehealth appointments with a doctor or nurse practitioner can last up to an hour.

Dr. David Strobel and retired Mayo Clinic communications executive Lee Aase recently brought their HELPcare Clinic, which they launched in Austin in February, to Rochester. They have been recruiting Rochester area members since November.

Now they are ready to take the next step.

“Founding member registrations are going well for HELPcare Clinic Rochester, so on Jan. 9, we will begin offering in-person appointments there. As we did in Austin, we'll start with one day per week and build as membership grows,” posted Aase on social media.

HELPcare Clinic will see Rochester patients in the offices of Dr. Robert Gustafson's Southwest Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Services at 2150 Second St. SW.

lee aase.jfif
Lee Aase.
Contributed

Aase added, “Until Jan. 9, and on days when we don't have in-person appointments there, Rochester members will have access to appointments and other services via telemedicine or by coming to HELPcare Clinic in Austin.”

Membership includes more than 60 common blood tests and two generic prescriptions. The clinic provides a broad array of basic medical services ranging from stitches to electrocardiograms to healthy lifestyle coaching. In addition to the primary doctor and nurse practitioner, the HELPcare team also includes six nurses.

The focus is on having an ongoing relationship with patients. The clinic name not only refers to assisting patients, but HELP also stands for “health, energy and longevity plan.”

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
