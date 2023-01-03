99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

Health
News reporting
New Rochester spa uses cryotherapy to promote health and relieve pain

Three Rochester entrepreneurs — Grady Pyburn, Marshall Bakken and A.J. Hawkins - recently opened Nxtgen Cryotherapy & Spa to offer a variety of physical therapies, including cryotherapy.

20221230_102023.jpg
Three Rochester entrepreneurs, Grady Pyburn, Marshall Bakken and A.J. Hawkins, recently opened Nxtgen Cryotherapy and Spa to offer a variety of physical therapies, including cryotherapy, in November 2022.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 03, 2023 09:29 AM
ROCHESTER — A new Med City spa is based on the core idea that brief exposure to cold temps can heal, relieve pain and revitalize.

While looking for ways to recover from injuries from motocross racing, a trio of local men tried cryotherapy and were surprised to find that it not only relieved their pain, but improved their overall sense of well being.

That led the three entrepreneurs — Grady Pyburn, Marshall Bakken and A.J. Hawkins — to open Nxtgen Cryotherapy Spa at 1710 37th St. NW at the end of November.

Nxtgen, managed by Miranda Jessie, offers a variety of therapies for people dealing with pain or athletes looking to recover quickly. However, the centerpiece is an electric cryotherapy chamber. The chamber, which is similar to an enclosed shower stall, circulates “super-cooled” air around the client to alleviate inflammation and pain.

"You come out of this thing feeling like you just had two shots of espresso. You feel ready to go and really energetic, which really surprised me,” said Hawkins, who is also a broker and developer at North Rock Real Estate .

He said Nxtgen’s clients not only include athletes, but also people dealing with long-term pain from arthritis and injuries from physically demanding jobs such as construction. People who have bad headaches also find the treatment helpful, Hawkins added.

In addition to the cryo chamber, Nxtgen also offers localized cryotherapy that targets specific areas like knees or backs.

Another treatment option is compression therapy, which uses compressed air in a sleeve-like device to provide massage and improve circulation to legs and arms.

On the opposite end of the temperature scale from cryotherapy, the spa also offers infrared sauna treatments to boost circulation and promote detoxification, according to Nxtgen.

Following another trend, the spa also has a red light therapy bed, which also reportedly offers a variety of health benefits.

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERBUSINESSHEALTH
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
