Olmsted County COVID transmission decreases by 29.74%

ROCHESTER — While there is a strain on health care systems due to influenza season, as well as RSV and COVID-19 cases, Olmsted County had a 29.74% decrease in its COVID case rate.

The case rate over the past week included 102.97 cases per 100,000 residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the case rate “medium” community transmission.

Three percent of inpatient hospital beds are in use for patients who have COVID-19. Hospital admissions have 10.6 new admissions per 100,000 residents. It’s a 15.6% decrease from the previous seven days. As of Monday, test positivity had increased by 3.81%.

With the surrounding counties also seeing “medium” transmission rates, Houston County has a “low” transmission rate with 48.39 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents. The case rate is a 35.71% decrease from the previous week.

Additional Southeast Minnesota COVID case rates were:



Dodge County: 62.10 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 48% decrease.

Fillmore County: 132.91 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 33.33% increase.

Goodhue County: 69.05 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 23.81% decrease.

Mower County: 179.72 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 12.2% decrease.

Wabasha County: 23.12 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 83.87% decrease.

Winona County: 85.18 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents, for a 10.42% decrease.

Across the state, county levels remain at medium and low transmission rates with 136.2 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.