Olmsted County Housing Stability Team recognized by medical society

Zumbro Valley Medical Society will honor outreach to people facing homelessness during its annual meeting on Jan. 31.

By Staff reports
January 27, 2023 11:50 AM
ROCHESTER — The Zumbro Valley Medical Society is presenting Olmsted County’s Housing Stability Team with its 2022 Community Service Award.

The housing stability team was created to assist people struggling with homelessness and other housing needs. The outreach grew in 2021 with the creation of the county’s Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach (ECHO) center, 206 Fourth. St. SE.

The ZVMS Community Service Award recognizes non-physicians who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and quantifiable results in elevating the general health of the community.

Through the award, the nonprofit professional membership organization, is seeking to recognize the many ways that the Olmsted County Housing Stability Team serves community members experiencing homelessness, according to Beth Kangas, the society’s executive director.

“We appreciate the team’s nonjudgmental and inclusive approach in providing housing and social service information to clients and in educating ZVMS members on issues affecting unsheltered individuals,” she wrote in a statement Friday to announce the award. “We are also grateful for the team’s outstanding collaboration with ZVMS and the ZVMS Street Medicine Initiative, including participating in community clinics and street rounds.”

The award, along with awards to members, will be presented during the society’s annual meeting, which will be held virtually from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 31.

The society, founded in 1934, represents 3,000 physicians and medical students in southeast Minnesota.

ROCHESTER
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
