Olmsted County Housing Stability Team recognized by medical society

ROCHESTER — The Zumbro Valley Medical Society is presenting Olmsted County’s Housing Stability Team with its 2022 Community Service Award.

The housing stability team was created to assist people struggling with homelessness and other housing needs. The outreach grew in 2021 with the creation of the county’s Empowering Connections and Housing Outreach (ECHO) center, 206 Fourth. St. SE.

The ZVMS Community Service Award recognizes non-physicians who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and quantifiable results in elevating the general health of the community.

Through the award, the nonprofit professional membership organization, is seeking to recognize the many ways that the Olmsted County Housing Stability Team serves community members experiencing homelessness, according to Beth Kangas, the society’s executive director.

“We appreciate the team’s nonjudgmental and inclusive approach in providing housing and social service information to clients and in educating ZVMS members on issues affecting unsheltered individuals,” she wrote in a statement Friday to announce the award. “We are also grateful for the team’s outstanding collaboration with ZVMS and the ZVMS Street Medicine Initiative, including participating in community clinics and street rounds.”

The award, along with awards to members, will be presented during the society’s annual meeting, which will be held virtually from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 31.

The society, founded in 1934, represents 3,000 physicians and medical students in southeast Minnesota.

