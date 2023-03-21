99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Olmsted Medical Center to show off its new rehabilitation center next week

OMC has expanded its footprint in the commercial center at 102 Elton Hills Drive NW by moving its Rehabilitation Services department next door. An open house event is scheduled for Monday.

By Jeff Kiger
Today at 3:19 PM

ROCHESTER — Olmsted Medical Center is ready to show off its new rehabilitation space in northwest Rochester.

OMC has expanded its footprint in the commercial center at 102 Elton Hills Drive NW by moving its Rehabilitation Services department next door to a larger space.

While OMC will start seeing patients in the new spot on Tuesday, March 28, an open house event is scheduled for Monday, March 27 to introduce the community to OMC’s new place.

OMC will offer guided tours for patients, the business community, and the public.

The expanded space includes additional rooms to provide therapy, a large and small gym, and single-stall restrooms.

Services offered by Rehabilitation Services include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech language pathology, memory skills management and rehabilitation, pain prevention and treatment, massage therapy, Lee Silverman Voice Treatment, pelvic floor rehabilitation and more.

In 2003, OMC moved its physical rehabilitation services into the center, which was then — anchored by Bruegger's Bagels. It also housed its marketing department there until it moved to OMC’s Support Services Building at 10 9-1/2 Street SE to give the rehabilitation department more room to grow.

The complex, owned by Dr. Brooks Edwards and Jeff Brown Sr., was expanded with a 5,800-square-foot addition built onto the backside in 2017 to help accommodate OMC’s growth.

OMC moved its FastCare North convenience clinic to the center in 2019 in the wake of the closing of Rochester’s ShopKo stores.

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
