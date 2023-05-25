99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Olmsted Medical Center to launch a new clinic in Owatonna in 2024

Rochester-based Olmsted Medical Center plans to open a “multiservice line clinic and ambulatory surgical center” in Owatonna in late 2024. Blueprints show OMC as a tenant of the Ascend development.

OMC ascend.jpg
Rochester-based Olmsted Medical Center plans to open a “multiservice line clinic and ambulatory surgical center” in Owatonna in late 2024. Blueprints show OMC as a tenant of the Ascend development.
Contributed / Owatonna Planning Commission
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 11:47 AM

OWATONNA, Minn. — Olmsted Medical Center plans to expand its reach by opening a new clinic in Owatonna in a new commercial and residential development.

OMC announced this week that it plans to open a “multiservice line clinic and ambulatory surgical center” in Owatonna in late 2024.

Blueprints for the proposed $27 million Ascend development show OMC as a tenant on the ground level of the development, which will feature 70 luxury apartments on the upper levels.

Find more news important to you

The Ascend development is slated to be built in Owatonna adjacent to the east bank of the Straight River on Vine Street.

“We will deliver the same patient-centered care OMC patients elsewhere have come to expect from us. We currently have many residents who drive to an OMC clinic from Steele and surrounding counties for their health care,” stated OMC Chief Operating Officer Rob Cunningham in the announcement. “This new clinic would allow those patients to receive some of their health care closer to their home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The new OMC clinic will offer “primary care, some specialty care, and select surgical and endoscopic procedures” to Owatonna area residents. This will be OMC’s first foray into Owatonna. Mayo Clinic Health System also has a hospital and clinic.

There is no word yet on how many OMC employees will staff the future Owatonna location.

In addition to its large presence in Rochester, OMC also has clinics in Plainview, Cannon Falls, Pine Island, Preston, Spring Valley, Stewartville, Byron, Pine Island, Chatfield, Lake City, St. Charles and Wanamingo.

Ascend is a RDG Development project. RDG is led by Scott Mohs and Darrin Stadheim.

In addition to OMC and the apartments, Ascend is also expected to house Mineral Springs Brewery as a tenant. As another part of the project, West Bank is also slated to build a large branch adjacent to the main Ascend complex.

Olmsted Medical Center logo
Olmsted Medical Center logo
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
Foster Arend Beach
Local
Rochester announces start of beach and pool season
May 25, 2023 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
63 Club
Business
Rochester's 63 Club offers a true dive bar atmosphere
May 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Hamernick's Flooring Solutions
Business
Hamernick's flooring to step into Rochester market with new showroom
May 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


20230523_Oklahoma vs. Austin Robertson Cup Championship_028.jpg
Sports
Owatonna's Baumgartner, 'a special talent,' will head to Air Force as a national champion
May 25, 2023 10:54 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester City Council
Local
Rochester mayor vetoes plan to fund $50,000 open-gym pilot at local schools
May 24, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Preserve at Mayowood plat.jpg
Local
Proposed 129-home Mayowood development advancing with planning and zoning support
May 24, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_4539.jpg
Local
Rochester farmer gifts $250K to Ronald McDonald House in memory of his late wife
May 24, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden