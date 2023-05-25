Olmsted Medical Center to launch a new clinic in Owatonna in 2024

OWATONNA, Minn. — Olmsted Medical Center plans to expand its reach by opening a new clinic in Owatonna in a new commercial and residential development.

OMC announced this week that it plans to open a “multiservice line clinic and ambulatory surgical center” in Owatonna in late 2024.

Blueprints for the proposed $27 million Ascend development show OMC as a tenant on the ground level of the development, which will feature 70 luxury apartments on the upper levels.

The Ascend development is slated to be built in Owatonna adjacent to the east bank of the Straight River on Vine Street.

“We will deliver the same patient-centered care OMC patients elsewhere have come to expect from us. We currently have many residents who drive to an OMC clinic from Steele and surrounding counties for their health care,” stated OMC Chief Operating Officer Rob Cunningham in the announcement. “This new clinic would allow those patients to receive some of their health care closer to their home.”

The new OMC clinic will offer “primary care, some specialty care, and select surgical and endoscopic procedures” to Owatonna area residents. This will be OMC’s first foray into Owatonna. Mayo Clinic Health System also has a hospital and clinic.

There is no word yet on how many OMC employees will staff the future Owatonna location.

In addition to its large presence in Rochester, OMC also has clinics in Plainview, Cannon Falls, Pine Island, Preston, Spring Valley, Stewartville, Byron, Pine Island, Chatfield, Lake City, St. Charles and Wanamingo.

Ascend is a RDG Development project. RDG is led by Scott Mohs and Darrin Stadheim.

In addition to OMC and the apartments, Ascend is also expected to house Mineral Springs Brewery as a tenant. As another part of the project, West Bank is also slated to build a large branch adjacent to the main Ascend complex.