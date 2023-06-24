OMC's hand massage volunteers return to hospital to offer patients a personal touch

ROCHESTER — Brandi Spinler began by sanitizing her hands, then applying a generous amount of lotion. She began to stroke LuAnn DeFranco's left arm and wrist, using gentle pressure to glide her fingers up DeFranco's arm in the direction of her heart.

"You can come up with different things that you like to do," Spinler said. "You can do more circular motions, and a lot of gliding."

Spinler, a physical therapist assistant and massage therapist at Olmsted Medical Center Rehabilitation Services, demonstrated how to give a hand massage during a volunteer training on Tuesday, June 20.

The training comes as OMC brings back its volunteer force in patient care areas at OMC Hospital. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, volunteer opportunities were temporarily shut down.

"I actually started doing the hand massages in the first part of October (2019), and would you believe it, by March, they sent everybody (home)," said Janet Betz, a current OMC volunteer who attended Tuesday's training. "I was only doing it a few months, and ... I really liked it."

As the pandemic continued, some volunteer opportunities began to start up again, such as the sewing group that creates pillows, hats, blankets and more for hospitalized patients, said Joey White, community and volunteer engagement coordinator at OMC.

"They were allowed back early last year," White said, "and then just earlier this year, our greeters came back."

When the health system's mask mandate was lifted on May 1, 2023, that meant that volunteers could work directly with patients again. OMC's hand massage volunteers visit patients in the hospital's medical-surgical unit and the birth center, knocking on patients' doors and offering the massages.

Lori Miller, left, talks with Janet Betz, right, while receiving a hand massage during the Olmsted Medical Center hand massage training on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Olmsted Medical Center Rehabilitation Services building in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

"The idea is just kind of working with the hands, and sometimes touch is just enough to help people relax," White said.

During Tuesday's training, Spinler worked her way down DeFranco's hand, paying attention to the back of the hand, the wrist and the base of the thumb. Attendees asked how to handle patients who are wearing rings or have an IV placed near their hand. When Spinler finished her demonstration, the trainees paired up to practice on each other, feeling the sensations of giving and receiving hand massages.

Spinler suggested spending five minutes massaging each hand, but Betz said her previous massage visits have lasted longer when she and the patient were connecting through conversation.

"When I went in there, I kind of assumed that they would just fall asleep," Betz said. "A lot of them did, but a lot of them ... felt comfortable enough to talk, and I was kind of surprised by that because I didn't expect the to feel relaxed with a stranger."

Because the act of touching another person's hand is so personal, Betz said the massages have mutual benefits for her and the patient.

"I was massaging this one woman, we were talking and I said to her, 'You know, what's really surprising is that you're totally relaxed, and you're relaxing me,'" Betz said. "It's hard to put into words. We were bouncing off each other's energy."

Lori Miller, center, and Janet Betz, right, watch as Brandi Spinler, left, performs a demonstrative hand massage to LuAnn DeFranco during the Olmsted Medical Center hand massage training on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Olmsted Medical Center Rehabilitation Services building in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

That feeling of helping others is shared by Cathie Mangan, a new OMC volunteer who attended the training. Prior to the pandemic, Mangan provided hand massages to Mayo Clinic patients through Mayo's Caring Hands program.

"I found it was very rewarding for me that I was helping patients as well," Mangan said.

Betz said she has learned more about empathy for others and their pain from her hand massage experiences.

"It's one thing to distribute food, like at a food bank, and I'm saying that's rewarding, I'm sure, too," Betz said. "It's another thing to provide something a little bit more deeper, because you're contacting the patient, you have eye-to-eye contact, you're touching them, and so it's a little bit (of a) deeper experience."