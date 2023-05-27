99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 27
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

On a roll: Robots Will and Charlie are Mayo Clinic's newest tools

Two food service robots were introduced at Charter House senior living in January, where they help staff deliver meals to residents.

Charter House Cobot
The Charter House robot comes out of the kitchen with an order, during a demonstration on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Up on the 22nd floor of Mayo Clinic's Charter House, Will gets an order to pick up a meal from the kitchen.

With a printed order slip, Will crosses the dining room, bypassing the building materials on the floor from the ongoing renovations, and enters the kitchen. There, Sous Chef Kyriakos Karabatsos places the food on Will's tray, and Will heads back through the dining room to the main desk.

It seems like a normal interaction until you learn Will is a robot.

Find more news important to you

Will and a second food service robot, Charlie, arrived at the senior living community in January, assisting employees with tasks such as delivering takeout orders from the kitchen.

"We'd love to do more standing-room-only events up here and have them cater around the room," Karabatsos said. "We'll use them to put all of our dirty dishes and stuff on."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 4-foot-3 robots each have three trays and a touchscreen that employees use to input commands. Will and Charlie's screens can also display photos, videos and expressions.

"It can play music. It can sing 'Happy Birthday' to people," said Kelly Morse Nowicki, operations administrator at Mayo Clinic. "We're just going to kind of gradually get some experience with it."

Charter House Cobot
Charter House Sous Chef Kyriakos Karabatsos demonstrates how Will, a food service robot, works on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Reflective tiles on the ceiling help the robots navigate the dining room and kitchen. The robots will move around obstacles on the floor, and if a person steps into their path, they'll slow down and stop.

So far, the robots have been well-received by Charter House residents such as Judith Rich O'Fallon, who has lived there for five and a half years.

"I love them," O'Fallon said. "They're cute, and they're fun to watch."

The building's 300 residents chose the names Will and Charlie — referencing the Mayo Clinic's founders — during a naming contest. The two robots carried ballots on their trays, wandering around the dining room so residents could vote and get used to seeing them in action.

Charter House Cobot
Charter House resident Judith Rich O'Fallon watches as the Charter House robot comes out of the kitchen with an order during a demonstration on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Will and Charlie are piloting Mayo Clinic's foray into using service robots in its buildings. Since the arrival of the Charter House robots, Mayo Clinic has introduced two more at Skylight Commons in the Mayo Building, where those robots run food from the kitchen to patrons' tables, Nowicki said. Mayo Clinic leases the four robots from Richtech Robotics.

Future roles for robots at Mayo Clinic could include room service at Charter House and delivering lunches to employees in the Mayo and Gonda buildings. But those goals will have to wait until the robots know how to use elevators.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They do horizontal very well, but they don't do vertical yet," Nowicki said. "The main drawback of these right now is it has to stick on the 22nd floor."

The robots won't replace human employees, Nowicki said.

"It's not the goal of it to be a labor savings, per se," Nowicki said. "We really feel like it's an opportunity to expand our programming. It allows us to do what we think we do best, which is to interact with the guests."

Tilda’s Pizzeria
Business
Robot server? Rochester's Tilda’s Pizzeria serves the future
Sometimes a helping hand can be found from those without hands at all, and the servers at Tilda's Pizzeria have found a solution to give servers more time to interact with customers and not stress on their orders.
November 03, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson

In Will and Charlie's case, they save Charter House staff from having to make trips between the dining area's main desk and the kitchen. Instead, those staff can spend time with residents while one of the robots fetches the order.

"Socialization is extremely important for people of our age group," O'Fallon said. "If it runs back and forth, that leaves people here to interact with us. It is not just a matter of getting your food, it's a matter of interacting with people when you're spending an awful lot of time alone in your apartment. There's a very special people value in this."

Charter House Cobot
Charter House resident Judith Rich O'Fallon watches as Kyriakos Karabatsos gives instructions to Will, a food service robot, on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Charter House Cobot
The Charter House robot comes out of the kitchen with an order during a demonstration on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Charter House Cobot
A customized menu is seen on the Charter House robot on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health care reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a graduate of Kansas State University, where she cut her teeth working for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and the student radio station, Wildcat 91.9. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
Health
Mayo Clinic Q&A: Head and neck cancer
May 27, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mayo Clinic
Bad Bad Hats Steam 050423 08.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
The Rochester music scene: Rich in talent, poor in venues?
May 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-29.jpg
Local
Photos: Lourdes Graduation 2023
May 26, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lyle/Pacelli Sophomore Hunter VaDeer
Prep
Hitters have plenty to fear in hard-throwing Hunter VaDeer
May 27, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester Honkers Michael Carico
Sports
More promotional nights, more food options highlight Rochester Honkers 30th summer
May 27, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Carnival at Apache Mall
Local
Photos: Carnival at Apache Mall
May 26, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center East Bank Hospital.jpg
Minnesota
Gov. Walz signs bill giving attorney general more oversight of Sanford-Fairview merger
May 26, 2023 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden