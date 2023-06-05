99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Health

One part of Mayo Clinic's sweeping infrastructure plan: A cohesive 'arrival experience' for patients

As Mayo Clinic constructs new facilities in downtown Rochester, the health system also plans to craft an "arrival experience" for first-time patients from afar.

073020.N.RPB.PLUMMER.DOORS.07755.jpg
Mayo Clinic's Gonda Building in downtown Rochester. As part of the health system's plans to construct several new buildings in its downtown campus, Mayo Clinic will create a streamlined "arrival experience" for new patients.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 2:32 PM

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic is preparing to invest in several new clinical and ancillary buildings across six blocks in downtown Rochester through 2030.

A key element in these new developments will be a new front door of sorts.

"If you're traveling to Mayo or unfamiliar with Mayo Clinic and know us only through a digital connection, we want that first-time arrival experience to make you feel cared for by Mayo Clinic, make you feel that sense of trust and hope from Mayo Clinic that your journey to be with us in Rochester was worthwhile," said Dr. Craig Daniels, a pulmonary and critical care physician and the physician leader for the Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester initiative.

This streamlined "recognized point of arrival," Daniels said, will be part of Mayo Clinic's proposed developments and will be tailored to patients who are new to the Rochester campus.

"So much health care is being delivered in different ways," Daniels said. "Virtual visits, finding answers on the internet, finding Mayo Clinic answers on the internet. And then when they need that physical care, when their problem is serious enough that they need to come to Rochester ... we want them to arrive and feel like we know that they have known Mayo Clinic and we have known them."

Daniels compared the "arrival experience" concept to how online banking has become commonplace, yet it's important to feel known as a client when one visits a bank branch.

"When you go to a bank, you still want to be known, right?" Daniels said. "'I've banked here for 10 years, I want people to know who I am.' ... Some banks still have physical structures, and they make you feel welcome."

Like much of the Bold. Foward. Unbound. in Rochester plan, the details for the actual physical entrance are not known, such as which street it would face and what building it would be part of. But Daniels said creating "beautiful spaces" will be part of this process. Mayo Clinic has a tradition of integrating art and music into its physical facilities, such as the nearly century-old Plummer Building.

"Mayo Clinic doesn't build the least expensive, easiest solution," Daniels said. "We build the right solution for our patients. We recognize that patients on a health care journey, they suffer emotional stress, they suffer physical stress, and we need to support them with art, we need to support them with architecture that makes their arrival easy and comfortable."

This new point of entry won't be the only way patients can get to Mayo Clinic, Daniels said, especially if they are already familiar with the facilities.

"If you're coming for a routine appointment, perhaps you don't need that experience, so you don't need that front door," he said. "Maybe you value convenience, and we want to provide that, too. There are many convenient ways to get into our buildings."

The overall aim, Daniels said, is to simplify patients' arrival experience, preventing the need to bounce from building to building. This aligns with the health system's intent to bring inpatient and outpatient care under one roof in its proposed clinical spaces.

"We're creating the health care facilities of the future," Daniels said. "Those facilities of the future need to anticipate the complex needs of our patients in the future."

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health care reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a graduate of Kansas State University, where she cut her teeth working for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and the student radio station, Wildcat 91.9. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
