Pick a side: Mayo Clinic weighs in on the healthiest sleeping position

ROCHESTER — Side sleepers rejoice. According to a report from Mayo Clinic, sleeping on your side is the healthiest sleeping position.

“There's a host of evidence overall suggesting that probably sleeping on the side is better,” said Dr. Virend Somers, a cardiologist and director of the sleep facility at the Mayo Clinic's Center for Clinical and Translational Science.

Although comfortable, sleeping on your back can crowd your airway, said Dr. Lois Krahn, a Mayo Clinic sleep specialist.

"I know many people find it to be comfortable, because they're not putting weight on their joints," Krahn said.

However, “sleeping on the back means that your tongue and jaw can fall down and crowd your airway,” Krahn said. “And many people snore more on their back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also the worst position to sleep for people who have sleep apnea.

Generally, sleeping on your stomach is better than on your back, but that too has more drawbacks than sleeping on your side, Krahn said. Sleeping on your stomach helps keep your airway open, but it can put a strain on your spine and neck.

For people who are pregnant, side sleeping is recommended especially during the last trimester.

That’s how Justine Roadway, of Rochester, became a side sleeper. Before Roadway had kids, she was a back sleeper, she said.

“Once you have kids, you become a side sleeper,” Roadway said.

As for which side is best, Mayo experts recommend the left side because it keeps pressure off internal organs and promotes healthy blood flow.

There are exceptions to the recommendations, including for people with hip or joint pain for whom side sleeping can be uncomfortable or painful.

For infants, the Minnesota Department of Health recommends parents to place babies on their backs to sleep. A 2017 study of 90 sudden unexpected infant deaths found that 74 of them were related to sleep position, according to the state health department.