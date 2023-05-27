99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 27
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Pick a side: Mayo Clinic weighs in on the healthiest sleeping position

Is sleeping on your side healthier than sleeping on your stomach or back?

5 Tips to Fight Sleep Deprivation
Mayo Clinic report discusses what position is the healthiest sleeping position.
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 11:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Side sleepers rejoice. According to a report from Mayo Clinic, sleeping on your side is the healthiest sleeping position.

“There's a host of evidence overall suggesting that probably sleeping on the side is better,” said Dr. Virend Somers, a cardiologist and director of the sleep facility at the Mayo Clinic's Center for Clinical and Translational Science.

Although comfortable, sleeping on your back can crowd your airway, said Dr. Lois Krahn, a Mayo Clinic sleep specialist.

Find more news important to you

"I know many people find it to be comfortable, because they're not putting weight on their joints," Krahn said.

However, “sleeping on the back means that your tongue and jaw can fall down and crowd your airway,” Krahn said. “And many people snore more on their back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s also the worst position to sleep for people who have sleep apnea.

Generally, sleeping on your stomach is better than on your back, but that too has more drawbacks than sleeping on your side, Krahn said. Sleeping on your stomach helps keep your airway open, but it can put a strain on your spine and neck.

For people who are pregnant, side sleeping is recommended especially during the last trimester.

That’s how Justine Roadway, of Rochester, became a side sleeper. Before Roadway had kids, she was a back sleeper, she said.

“Once you have kids, you become a side sleeper,” Roadway said.

As for which side is best, Mayo experts recommend the left side because it keeps pressure off internal organs and promotes healthy blood flow.

There are exceptions to the recommendations, including for people with hip or joint pain for whom side sleeping can be uncomfortable or painful.

For infants, the Minnesota Department of Health recommends parents to place babies on their backs to sleep. A 2017 study of 90 sudden unexpected infant deaths found that 74 of them were related to sleep position, according to the state health department.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Air dancer is fan of Answer Man
Local
Air dancers continue to play a role in keeping RPU towers clean
May 27, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
Health
Mayo Clinic Q&A: Head and neck cancer
May 27, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mayo Clinic
Bad Bad Hats Steam 050423 08.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
The Rochester music scene: Rich in talent, poor in venues?
May 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lyle/Pacelli Sophomore Hunter VaDeer
Prep
Hitters have plenty to fear in hard-throwing Hunter VaDeer
May 27, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester Honkers Michael Carico
Sports
More promotional nights, more food options highlight Rochester Honkers 30th summer
May 27, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-29.jpg
Local
Photos: Lourdes Graduation 2023
May 26, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Carnival at Apache Mall
Local
Photos: Carnival at Apache Mall
May 26, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II