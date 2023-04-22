Rachael Ojeikhodion noticed a student health need at UMR. Her program, Just in Case, aims to fix that

ROCHESTER — As an undergraduate student at the University of Minnesota Rochester, Rachael Ojeikhodion noticed a need among her peers.

"There was people getting pregnant and they didn't want to be," she said. "They were not being well-protected because they didn't know how to be."

Access to reproductive health information and tools, such as condoms, pregnancy tests and menstrual products, was limited on the small campus. Last spring, Ojeikhodion and another student, Alexis Myhre, made plans to help fill that gap.

"We're a science-led university and we're 75% female, and we don't seem to have anything to help prevent a larger issue," Ojeikhodion said. "We need to be proactive than reactive."

With help from professors Angie Mejia and Rachel Olson, the students launched Just in Case, a health promotion program that lets students discreetly request and receive reproductive health items during the fall 2022 semester.

Since then, roughly 20% of the UMR student body has requested items through Just in Case. The service subsists through outside research grant funding, donations and the efforts of about a dozen student volunteers.

Their efforts were on display Tuesday, April 17 during the university's first Reproductive Health Fair, where students could learn more about Just in Case and services offered by Mayo Clinic, Planned Parenthood, Gender and Sexuality Alliance Rochester and Just The Pill, which provides abortion medication by mail. The goal, Ojeikhodion said, was to help students connect with other community resources for reproductive care.

"We've been trying to collab in some sort of way so that students know that you have Just in Case, but you also have Planned Parenthood as an option," she said.

An unmet need

Ojeikhodion — who is now a sophomore in the University of Minnesota Twin Cities' nursing program at its Rochester campus — spent part of her spring 2022 semester at UMR in a directed study course focusing on women's health care.

"I had a lot of exposure, going to the women's clinics, going to infertility (services), going to surgeries and stuff like that," she said. "And then I remember meeting with Dr. Olson, I'm like, 'Why don't we have some of the products here on campus?'"

Currently, UMR does not have its own student health clinic. The university partners with Olmsted Medical Center to offer free care through the OMC Skyway Clinic in 318 Commons for students who have paid a student services fee ($168 per semester). While the clinic does offer testing and treatment for common concerns such as flu symptoms, urinary tract infections and sunburns, Mejia said services for reproductive care are limited.

Tianna Espe, a sophomore at University of Minnesota Rochester, talks with an attendee at the Just In Case booth during a Reproductive Health Fair on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"They offer some sexual health and reproductive health, but really, it's mostly like, if you look at what is offered, this is like if you are a cisgender female who has no sexual activity except with a condom with a man," said Mejia, an associate professor in UMR's enter for Learning Innovation. "So, if you're a lesbian, if you're bi, if you're non-binary, you might not get the services (you need)."

With this need in mind, Ojeikhodion said Myhre had the idea to install a vending machine on campus that supplied items like tampons and condoms. They started searching for a way to make the vending machine idea more private and accessible.

"So we were just crafting a plan, even though we didn't know if we were going to have the funds to make it work," Ojeikhodion said.

Olson helped write a grant for the students to get funding for their project, and they received $5,000 to get Just in Case off the ground.

"We worked all summer on trying to craft a plan and a way for it to work," Ojeikhodion said. "So we did a survey to the students — what products do you want, and what is stopping you from getting these? The main issues were cost and privacy, so we're like, that's the main things we need to tackle."

Inspired by the phrase "just in case you need it," the group moved forward by offering free reproductive health supplies in boxes (or "cases") that students can request and pick up.

How it works

Ojeikhodion said UMR students can request a Just in Case kit through a Google Drive form . There, students can select what supplies they need. Currently, the program offers Midol, panty liners, razors, toothbrushes and toothpaste, lube, condoms, pads, pregnancy tests, dental dams, Plan B emergency contraception, tampons and personal wipes.

"If you had clicked on tampons, you're automatically going to get five," Ojeikhodion said. "If you click on razors, you get one — just like a standard amount of numbers per product because I feel like that's a little bit easier, and we're tight on funds, so ... we had to put a cap to it."

When a student places an order, they are assigned an order number that will be written on their kit. This helps keep the needs of students confidential by not identifying their kit by name.

In the Just in Case office, located in the basement of 318 Commons, volunteers pack each kit, and when a kit is ready, they send an email to the student letting them know it's ready to pick up. Students can stop by during Just in Case's office hours — which are updated each week via Instagram — and get their kit.

The Just in Case program at the University of Minnesota Rochester is located in the basement of the 318 Commons in downtown Rochester. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

"We do accept walk-ins," Ojeikhodion said. "People are curious. They don't know why this is here, and so they walk in like, 'What's this?' and I'm like, 'For you. This is for you.'"

"This is a mutual aid response," Mejia added.

While Just in Case has been well-utilized in its first academic year, Ojeikhodion said she wants to see this effort grow. The Reproductive Health Fair was one step closer to the ultimate goal of having a full-fledged student health center, which she hopes she can help make happen before she leaves.

"We need some health resource available for students that they can go to and partner with, and we want the school to back us up," Ojeikhodion said. "Let's collab together, let's do this."

Payton Bernstrom, center left, Abby Mundschenk, center, and Ursula Wold, center right, all seniors at University of Minnesota Rochester, check out one of the booths during a Reproductive Health Fair on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Just in Case kits ready for pick-up sit on a shelf inside an old freezer in the basement of the University of Minnesota's 318 Commons on Tuesday, April 17, 2023. Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin