Red Wing's Mayo Clinic Health System hospital tops state for social responsibility. How did Rochester do?

RED WING, Minn. — In its first year measuring social responsibility, the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan think tank focused on the American health care system, found that Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Red Wing is the most socially responsible hospital in the state of Minnesota.

No Mayo Clinic hospitals made the institute's overall list of the Most Socially Responsible Hospitals in the U.S. for 2023. However, the Red Wing hospital scored highest among other Mayo Clinic hospitals. It also had the highest score in Minnesota.

Many Mayo Clinic hospitals in Minnesota — including Rochester, Fairmont, Mankato and Albert Lea/Austin — earned an overall A grade for social responsibility. While most earned A grades for patient outcomes and value, none of the Mayo Clinic hospitals earned an A for equity. Red Wing came the closest with a B.

"Red Wing did very well in our rankings," said Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute. "We made a decision early on, different from other ranking organizations, we made the decision that we wanted to include small, medium and large hospitals all in one and try to use the same yardstick. ... We really wanted to be able to discover hospitals of all sizes that are really performing well."

Part of what propelled Mayo Clinic Red Wing to the top of the list among Minnesota hospitals was its A grades in outcomes and value. Like other Mayo Clinic hospitals, Red Wing earned top scores for subcategories in patient safety, clinical outcomes, cost efficiency and avoiding overuse of tests and procedures.

"Pretty much all the Mayo hospitals in the Mayo system are really outstanding when it comes to patient outcomes," Saini said. "That puts them way in the lead already."

The distinguishing factor between the rural Red Wing hospital and its Mayo peers is its equity score. For equity, the institute measured hospitals' pay equity, community benefit and inclusivity to determine their social responsibility.

"In our rankings, as a system, Mayo actually gets a D in equity," Saini said. "For example, Mayo Rochester has a C on equity, and they have a D on community benefit."

Despite ranking first in the nation for overall outcomes and first in Minnesota for its patient safety record, Mayo Clinic in Rochester does have a D grade for community benefit, a calculation of a hospital's investment in community health by measuring financial assistance, community investment and Medicaid revenue. In comparison, Red Wing earned a C.

Red Wing also earned a B for inclusivity, which compares a hospital's patient demographics to the demographics of the community its in. According to the Lown Institute, patients' estimated education level and income level (between $52,000 and $53,000) closely matched the surrounding Red Wing community's education and income levels. A racial inclusivity score was excluded in Red Wing's case due to "the homogeneity of its community area."

The standout score for Red Wing, however, is its A grade for pay equity, which looks at the difference between compensation for the hospital's top administrator and employees without advanced degrees.

In its ranking, the Lown Institute used Dr. Brian Whited's compensation as a reference point for Red Wing. In 2017, Dr. Brian Whited began his tenure as president and CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System's Cannon Falls, Lake City and Red Wing locations in 2017.

The Lown Institute used hospitals' tax filings from 2020 to measure executive compensation. That year, Whited received $687,634 in total compensation.

This A grade, however, does come with a grain of salt. Because Whited oversaw multiple hospitals in fiscal year 2020, the Lown Institute only used part of Whited's salary in their calculation.

"He is listed as the administrator of four hospitals, so, yes, we are dividing his salary four ways," the institute said in a statement. "We also count a portion of the system CEO salary towards Red Wing. It is proportional to the hospital's share of system revenue."

Overall, Saini said the scores can prompt many questions on what the right salary is for a hospital CEO, how hospitals can spend more on community investments and financial assistance and improving health access in the hospital's region.

"We want to encourage health care systems to look at those, so that as a country, we can begin to get to a health care system that is more available and equitable for everyone," Saini said. "Rural communities, urban communities, working people, not matter what kind of pay scale they're at."