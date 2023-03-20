Rochester legislators aim to curb workplace violence in health care, human services settings

ROCHESTER — Local legislators are working to advance bills that aim to reduce workplace violence for health care and human services employees.

"The aspect of workplace violence is significant," said Sen. Liz Boldon, DFL-Rochester. "It's an issue that we are looking to deal with."

Boldon sponsors SF 1489 and SF 2052 , which would provide a combined $40 million for grants to address workplace violence in human services and health care settings, respectively. Rep. Kim Hicks, DFL-Rochester, is a coauthor for the House version of the human services bill, HF 1494 , while Rep. Andy Smith, DFL-Rochester, coauthors HF 2749 , the House version of the health care bill.

Also Read





These "sister" bills both address the increasing issue of workplace violence in care settings, which can range from verbal threats to stalking to physical attacks.

An example: Earlier this year, two women were arrested for allegedly assaulting employees at the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato, as reported by the Mankato Free Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The most recent data that we have available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics actually comes from back in 2018, and even at that time, 74% of all non-fatal injuries from workplace violence happened in health care," said Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician and Mayo Clinic's staff safety officer. "We're really in an epidemic of violence and, yes, that has gotten worse since the COVID-19 pandemic, so these episodes are increasing in both frequency and severity."

More incidences of violence against workers feed into the workforce issues that the health care and human services industries currently face.

"I've been a nurse for 20 years and have seen the effects of this in my colleagues, and it's affecting the workforce in a couple of ways," Boldon said. "One is that it's a deterrent for people to come to the workforce. ... Two, people who are in the workforce and have experienced it or are seeing their colleagues experience it, it can be a reason for them to say, 'I'm going to leave this sector.'"

Mayo Clinic emergency medicine physician Dr. Casey Clements. Contributed / Mayo Clinic

Hicks' support for the legislation also stems from personal experience. Before being elected to the Minnesota Legislature, Hicks worked as a direct support professional for 19 years.

"I understand how incredibly important and incredibly rewarding that work is, but also that providers, organizations and workers need safety training and support to ensure that they are safe and that the people they support are safe," Hicks said.

It's not completely clear why violence against these workers is on the rise. Violent incidents are often under-reported, Clements said, making it difficult to understand how often these acts occur and who cause them.

"I can say very clearly that mental illness is not strongly associated with violence," Clements said. "But a bigger problem is really around chemical health — people who either have drug seeking behaviors, who are intoxicated or maybe in withdrawal — that actually contributes to upward of 70% of cases within emergency departments. ... But why they do it is completely unknown, and I think that's a really, really important question we need to answer."

On the human services side, Beth Ringer, executive director of the Minnesota Social Service Association, said these violent events can come from a variety of sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sometimes they can come from clients, but sometimes they come from other family members or community members," Ringer said. "This is a complex issue."

Ringer underscored that these bills focus on supportive measures and not punitive actions against patients or family members.

"We just really want to be supportive," Ringer said. "The issue isn't necessarily coming from one source. The last thing we want to do is perpetuate stigma against any clients, any communities, any providers."

If made law, health care and human services organizations can use the grants to cover a broad array of solutions such as de-escalation and safety training, upgrading equipment and providing aftercare services for workers who have experienced violence.

Mayo Clinic Chief Security Officer Matthew Horace. Contributed / Mayo Clinic

"It gives a lot of leeway for hospitals to decide how they want to do that," said Smith. "It really gives sort of a broad range of things that hospitals can do, in their judgment, to make their staffs safer."

For Matthew Horace, chief security officer at Mayo Clinic, he said more resources for employees will lead to better safety outcomes.

"More is always going to mean better for our employees," Horace said, "and if nothing else, to be able to show our employees that we have more resources to provide, that hopefully will provide that measure of psychological safety as well, in addition to giving them practical tools that they can use in everyday interactions with patients and visitors."

Horace added that legislative steps can be beneficial, but a multi-tiered approach is needed to address the issue of workplace violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You can legislate behavior, but you can't legislate hearts," Horace said. "We would hope that when people come in our environment, with the hope in healing, that they would have the right sort of heart frame, right? ... That would sort of repair half that problem."

SF 1489 was amended and passed by the Senate Health and Human Services Committee earlier this month and was re-referred to the Human Services Committee. The committee also heard SF 2052, and it was laid over to be possibly included in a future omnibus bill. Both House bills are awaiting committee hearings.