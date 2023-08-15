Rochester program fosters connection between new, established community members

ROCHESTER — When new immigrants settle in Rochester, agencies including the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association help them cover the basics such as language interpretation, finding employment and securing education for themselves or their children.

"We are the main services organization in the Southeast Minnesota area," said Susan Haskamp, associate director of IMAA. "That main goal is just to help folks with that community integration and helping them build up to self-sufficiency so they can be contributing residents and citizens in our area."

Finding stability in a new country can be a lonely experience, and immigrants might still need to learn skills that seasoned Rochesterites already know: how to get a library card, how to use public transit or how to study for a driver's test.

This is where IMAA's Match Program comes in.

"The Match Program specifically focuses on improving social connection and improving mental health," Haskamp said. "Sometimes you just want a friendly, welcoming face or help building up that support network."

Volunteers are matched with participating immigrants who are seeking a friend or mentor. Volunteers often help their matches navigate the ins and outs of resources that seem intuitive for longtime American citizens but that are new to immigrants.

"One very simple example is a gentleman that we had in our Match Program, he didn't know how our mailing system worked," Haskamp said. "So our volunteer was able to teach them. 'This is how you mail a letter, and this is what happens when you receive a letter.' ... There's a lot of small things that folks just may not know because of the cultural differences."

In the past few years, Jane Greiling has been matched with three different immigrants and their families. Greiling, a retired nurse who moved from Wisconsin to Rochester 13 years ago, recalled the nerves she felt before meeting her first match, an older woman from Iraq and her family.

"I went to their house and knocked on the door and got this huge, huge welcome," Greiling said. "She wanted to learn English, so I would go visit with the grandmother. Pretty soon, the whole family would pour in, and then there'd be food and more food."

Over the course of a month, Greiling helped her match work on her English as a second language coursework, and the two had conversations ranging from Iraq's culture to JFK.

"Her idol from the United States was John F. Kennedy, and I was an adolescent when John F. Kennedy was president, so we had a lot to talk about," Greiling said. "It's actually so humbling because I had to learn a new language, too — she was teaching me Arabic."

Greiling's next match happened right before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. She connected with a family who had previously lived in Chad and Ukraine.

"The husband spoke very good English, and the wife did not," Greiling said, "and the children were starting in school."

Greiling helped the wife navigate the Rochester Public Transit bus system so that she could go to her English classes. When COVID hit, Greiling and the family kept in touch for some time via Zoom calls.

"It was a good service, and I learned a lot," Greiling said. "It's humbling to ride the bus; you have to pay attention and not get lost."

Haskamp said IMAA tries to match volunteers and participants who have similar life experiences — they might have children around the same age, or they both speak the same non-English language. But an important component is finding schedules that match well. The program coordinator, Deborah Seelinger, will set up the first meeting with the volunteer and the participant.

"After that, it's really up to the volunteer and the participant to just meet when they can," Haskamp said.

Over time, matches can evolve into friendships. That's what happened with Greiling and her third match, who immigrated to Rochester from Bosnia. The two connected late last year.

"She's a lady who's been here quite a while," Greiling said. "Her English is good, but she wanted to be more confident and she wanted to a lot of cooking. So, we made Christmas cookies at my house, and then I would go to her house. She likes to shop, so we went shopping a lot.

"We've kind of accomplished all of our goals, so now we're just friends," Greiling continued. "She used to call me a mentor, but now she calls me a friend."

Another volunteer, Helen Laack, said the program is a good resource for helping Rochester residents connect with others outside of their usual circles. Laack has been matched with one new community member, and they have a good relationship, she said — they meet every so often at each others' homes, baking and having conversations.

"Sometimes we have to deliberately look for programs ... to be able to find the people that would love to have friends within the community, too," Laack said. "To me, it's just one more opportunity to get a chance to meet people, learning about more cultures and just be able to reach out with other people."

That emphasis on connection and community underscores the social, emotional and mental health goals of the program, which recently received new funding through the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation's Healthy Connections program.

"Social connectedness doesn't fit into that medical box, but it's a pretty major piece of mental health, feeling that sense of belonging and feeling like you're part of the community. ... It's just something that I feel like we can't ignore, and it's become so evident with the pandemic."