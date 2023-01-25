STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Health
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Rep. Tina Liebling proposes bill to regulate state-funded crisis pregnancy centers

Crisis pregnancy centers, like Birthright of Rochester, received almost $3 million in taxpayer funds in 2022. Soon, sharing only medically accurate information could be a prerequisite for funding.

liebling.jpg
Minnesota House Rep. Tina Liebling DFL, Rochester, is one of seven co-authors on the Positive Pregnancies bill, which modifies a state grant program that currently disqualifies health clinic applicants that discuss abortion care with patients.
Post Bulletin file photo
Molly Castle Work
By Molly Castle Work
January 25, 2023 12:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — Anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers receive almost $3 million in taxpayer funds each year with little regulation. Minnesota Rep. Tina Liebling, DFL-Rochester, and other Minnesota lawmakers are pushing to change that.

There are 85 crisis pregnancy centers in Minnesota — nonprofit, often faith-based medical clinics that provide free services such as ultrasounds, pregnancy tests and counseling sessions to discuss pregnancy options, all of which can be attractive to patients facing unplanned pregnancies. But they also often seek to deter patients from obtaining abortion care.

In August, the Post Bulletin published an investigation detailing pervasive medical misinformation that crisis pregnancy centers, some of which are state-funded, espouse, including exaggerated abortion risks, inaccurate ultrasound readings, and unfounded claims that taking a high dose of progesterone instead of the prescribed drug sequence can “reverse” a medication abortion.

Also Read
ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
Winona man accused of witness tampering of domestic abuse victim, released on own recognizance
A Winona man who is accused of assaulting a woman is now accused of telling her to lie about about her testimony and assaulting her again. He is also accused of shooting at someone with a pellet gun.
January 25, 2023 11:18 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester's The Garden skatepark built for 6-year-old beginners and 65-year-old veterans
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 25, 2023 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
IMG_6301.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools looks at cutting teaching positions to meet $14 million deficit
While students enrollment has increased 7% over the last decade, the staff has grown nearly 27%.
January 25, 2023 06:07 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has since issued a consumer alert against crisis pregnancy centers , warning Minnesotans that the centers mislead, misinform and deceive people.

Crisis pregnancy centers are currently funded through the Positive Alternatives Grant Program, created by former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2005. The program grants money to prenatal organizations, but only if they promote pregnancy options outside of abortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liebling’s bill, H.F. 289, which was introduced Jan. 11, would modify the program and rename it Positive Pregnancies — expanding eligibility to include organizations that discuss abortion with patients in addition to other pregnancy options. It would also increase oversight of the grantees, including a requirement that centers staff licensed professionals, give abortion referrals upon request and only share “medically accurate information” with patients.

This isn’t the first time Liebling, who is chairwoman of the Health Finance and Policy Committee, has tried to increase government oversight of crisis pregnancy centers. She proposed a similar amendment in 2019, but it never made it past the conference committee.

“We want to do a lot better in this state, frankly, to make sure that pregnancies are healthy, that we reduce those disparities that we've been hearing about, and that we provide support to people when they decide to have a family,” Liebling said in a House Committee Meeting Thursday. “That's really important to all of us.”

However, during the meeting, some bristled at the proposed changes. Minnesota House Rep. Anne Brindley, a Republican from North Branch, called the bill “absurd” and “bizarro.”

“It creates not only unnecessary, but careless barriers to curb recipients maintaining their grant funding,” said Lynesha Caron of Pregnancy Choices, a crisis pregnancy center in Apple Valley. “If the current recipients of this grant lose funding because we choose not to refer for abortions, who will step in to fill the gaps that we are collectively filling?”

Jennifer Meyer, executive director of Options for Women East, a crisis pregnancy center in St. Paul, said she was also concerned about losing funding under the new bill’s provisions.

“We uphold the dignity of human life,” Meyer said. “By forcing us to provide referrals for abortion, this bill is in direct opposition to our core values.”

However, many others who testified said they saw the language modifications as expanding rather than limiting their options. For example, the changes mean that discussing abortion with patients and making referrals would no longer be a disqualifier for medical clinics looking to apply for funding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe that every pregnant person deserves support without conditions, information without bias or restrictions, and resources that meet their needs,” said Megan Peterson, executive director of Gender Justice, a legal and policy advocacy organization in St. Paul.

Deborah Herman Juda, a registered nurse, testified that when she was employed last year at two different reproductive health clinics — one of which was a grant-funded center — she was troubled by the discrepancies.

She said while she was at the grantee clinic, she was forced to alter her clinical practice. She could connect her patients with prenatal care or give them names of adoption agencies, but she was prohibited from helping a patient schedule an abortion. Meanwhile, at the nongrantee clinic she could speak freely with her patients, discuss all pregnancy options and make referrals for necessary services.

“Before my nursing career, I was a doula and midwife,” Juda said. “I love all things related to child bearing and that’s why I’m asking you to pass the Positive Pregnancy Support Act, which could fund these services at many more clinics, clinics that are doing great work that refer patients for all pregnancy options, including abortion.”

Some proponents of the bills are advocating for these changes based on personal experience.

Minnesota Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, DFL-St. Paul, co-author of the bill, shared during the meeting that a crisis pregnancy center she once visited didn’t share that she had an ectopic pregnancy after giving her an ultrasound and insisted she continue on with the pregnancy. The fertilized egg cannot survive in an ectopic pregnancy and, if left untreated, the growing tissue can cause life-threatening bleeding, according to Mayo Clinic in a description of the condition on its website.

Her said her decision to visit a reproductive health clinic afterwards, with licensed medical professionals who correctly read her ultrasound and compassionately talked her through her pregnancy decision, was what she needed as a patient.

“Having all the information, medically accurate information while making my decision, made a difference in my life,” Her said.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSTINA LIEBLINGROCHESTER
Molly Castle Work
By Molly Castle Work
Molly Castle Work is an award-winning investigative journalist. She has investigated a range of topics such as OSHA and worker safety during COVID-19, racially-disproportionate juries and white-owned newspapers' role in promoting lynchings. Readers can reach Molly at 507-285-7771 or mwork@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 22-28, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 25, 2023 10:38 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
The Garden
Sports
Rochester's The Garden skatepark built for 6-year-old beginners and 65-year-old veterans
The Garden indoor skatepark is set to open in February, about six months after Adam and Laura Kramer bought the former Whiskey Bones building.
January 25, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
093021-drone-downtown-rochester-0122.jpg
Local
Rochester downtown energy conversion seeing reduced costs
The final cost of transition from use of steam to power heating and cooling in four city-owned buildings will remain unknown until project is complete in September.
January 24, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20230123_155107.jpg
Business
Rochester's new 'smash room' is ready to make a mess
The Mess Hall, Rochester’s new “smash room,” will open its doors on Friday, Jan. 27, at 1635 North Broadway in the River Center Plaza. It is tucked in between Kingdom Buffet and the License Center.
January 24, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger