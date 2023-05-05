Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Health

Rochester residents, visitors support hospitalized Moorhead boy through home-cooked meals

Volunteers have been dropping off meals at Saint Marys to help out 12-year-old Zamir Rayford and his mother after Rayford was seriously injured in a hit-and-run last month.

Meals for Zamir Rayford
Jessica Janusz and her children, from left, Jonah, 10, Sage, 4, and Connor, 7, drop off meals for Zamir Rayford, a 12-year-old from Moorhead, Minnesota, who was injured in a hit-and-run last month and is being treated at Mayo Clinic, and his family Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 11:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Jessica Janusz has beaten a path to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys this week, each trip a rescue mission for someone who's hungry.

On Monday, she brought tacos. On Tuesday, it was chicken, mashed potatoes and green beans. Then, on Wednesday, Janusz packed up two servings of jambalaya and, with her three kids in tow, dropped off the meals with Mayo Clinic staff.

"It's a lot more personal when somebody physically makes you a home-cooked meal," said Janusz, a professional organizer from Rochester. "I think there's a lot of heart and intention in that."

Janusz is participating in a meal train for Zamir Rayford, a 12-year-old from Moorhead, Minnesota, who was severely injured in a hit-and-run on April 7. Zamir and his mother, Laqueisha Lamar, were airlifted to Mayo Clinic that day, and they have been in Rochester for almost one month now, separated from Zamir's siblings and their home community.

When CarolAnn Jackson with Yammy Bear and Family first heard about Zamir's situation, she said she wasn't sure how to help. But some people suggested a meal train, so she and her husband organized Yammy Bear's first one. The meal train, which began last week, "takes a load off" Lamar's shoulders.

"He's just started to get his appetite back in the last few days," Lamar said. "It means a lot that people will send in (meals), especially the tacos, because they're his favorite."

Volunteers began dropping off food for Zamir and Lamar on Thursday, April 28, either by bringing meals to the hospital or donating funds for DoorDash deliveries.

Meals for Zamir Rayford
Jessica Janusz and her children, from left, Jonah, 10, Sage, 4, and Connor, 7, drop off meals for Zamir Rayford, a 12-year-old from Moorhead, Minnesota, who is being treated at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Kris Stelter, a physical therapist from Connecticut, provided dinner on that first day. Stelter and her husband, Pete, had just arrived in Rochester to visit Pete's parents. She said she saw Zamir's story and the meal train through a local "buy nothing" Facebook group.

"I had asked my in-laws, 'Did you hear about this?'" Stelter said. "I was reading through the whole thing, I'm like, 'We're on vacation for 10 days. We can make a meal.'"

Stelter prepared taco fixings for Lamar and Zamir's dinner and also sent along some peanut butter-filled pretzels and baby carrots for snacks. Stelter said it was nice to do something for someone in the community her husband grew up in.

"We do volunteer work back where we are within our church and community and things like that," Stelter said. "And this was just an opportunity — why wouldn't we make a meal?"

Janusz also found out about the meal train through Facebook, though she saw the post in a local moms group. Throughout the week, she donated three sets of dinners for Zamir and Lamar, bringing along her children — ages 10, 7 and 4 — when she hands the meals over to Mayo Clinic staff.

"I just think it's really important to teach them and to show them this is what you need to do in the world," Janusz said. "This is the type of stuff that's going to build a community to help people feel seen, feel heard."

It's also a way to give back, Janusz said, as others organized a meal train to support her after she delivered her first child.

"We need to really learn to show up for each other in meaningful ways," Janusz said. "And not just people that we know, not just people that we care about. We need to show for everybody that we're able to."

Zamir Rayford poses with his mother, Laqueisha Lamar prior to his injuries..jpg
Zamir Rayford poses with his mother, Laqueisha Lamar, prior to his injuries.
Contributed / Laqueisha Lamar

Lamar said Zamir was moved out of the intensive care unit earlier this week, and his medical team is hopeful they will be able to return to Moorhead by the end of this week.

"I just want to thank Rochester for showing out how they did," Lamar said. "We're not from here, we're not part of the community, but Rochester has really showed out."

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health care reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a graduate of Kansas State University, where she cut her teeth working for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and the student radio station, Wildcat 91.9. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
