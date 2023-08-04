Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Health

Rochester 'RN to EMT' class helps health care workers address community need

As the United States faces a shortage of emergency medical technicians, some local nurses are adding on to their careers by becoming certified EMTs.

EMT Class for Registered Nurses
From left, Bethany Ward, Claire Whitemarsh, Jayne Schulte-Whiting, all registered nurses, and Susan Roland, a retired RN, work through a training scenario during an emergency medical technician class offered through RCTC's Center for Business and Workforce Education for registered nurses Monday, July 31, 2023, at RCTC's Heintz Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 6:30 AM

ROCHESTER — In a hospital, if a patient needs oxygen, a nurse would plug the patient's breathing equipment into the oxygen port on the wall behind the hospital bed. But if a patient needs oxygen in an ambulance, it's up to emergency medical technicians to know how to set up and use an oxygen tank.

"When you hear the pop, it seals," Alex Catevenis said as he installed a regulator on top of a green oxygen canister. "If there was a leak noted, you would hear it."

On Monday morning, July 31, Catevenis showed four students — all current or retired nurses — how to administer oxygen to a patient in the field as part of Rochester Community and Technical College's RN to EMT Bridge course, a summer class that gives registered nurses and other health care providers the chance to seek EMT certification.

"We're obviously familiar with the inpatient setting, but I am not super familiar with the outpatient field experience," said Bethany Ward, a trauma and general surgery nurse at Mayo Clinic. "It's a new adventure learning things that we don't normally experience every day."

The course's eight students — who all have at least a bachelor's degree in nursing — practiced skills such as applying tourniquets, giving oxygen, inserting an oropharyngeal airway tube to ventilate a patient and cardiac arrest management.

The goal of the program is to give health care workers the option to supplement their existing careers and bolster local ambulance services amid a national EMT shortage post-COVID, said Catevenis, the course instructor, director of RCTC's Emergency Medical Training Center and a Mayo Clinic community paramedic.

"It really does break up that monotony for them," Catevenis said. "I think it does give them the ability to remember why they did it, why they did their job (as nurses) in the first place, because it is so different."

EMT Class for Registered Nurses
Alex Catevenis, second from left, program director for Rochester Community and Technical College's Emergency Medical Training Center, helps, from left, Jayne Schulte-Whiting, Claire Whitemarsh, both registered nurses, and Susan Roland, a retired RN, with a training scenario during an emergency medical technician class offered through RCTC's Center for Business and Workforce Education for registered nurses Monday, July 31, 2023, at RCTC's Heintz Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Through the summer, students completed self-paced lessons online and got the same information that is provided in a regular EMT certification course.

"The emphasis is less on anatomy and physiology," Catevenis said. "They've all got the essentials."

While the students already have medical knowledge from their careers, Catevenis said the learning curve comes from the different equipment and procedures that EMTs and paramedics use frequently but aren't common in the hospital, such as applying a tourniquet to stop bleeding.

"We had a couple of nurses who had never put one on because they're always on by the time they get to the ER," Catevenis said of a previous training. "It was one of those where, 'I've seen hundreds of tourniquets. I've never actually put one on.'"

Emergency Medical Stories

During Monday's skill session, one student asked Catevenis how to deal with chaos at a scene.

"You want to be in command of the chaos," Caventis said. "I'd say, if you have the ability to take charge of the chaos, take charge of the chaos."

In addition to online lessons and hands-on skill sessions, students also complete ride-alongs with local EMS services to shadow EMTs and paramedics in the field.

Claire Whitemarsh, another Mayo Clinic trauma and general surgery nurse, said she enrolled in the program because it is a good way to be involved in her community, Chatfield. Whitemarsh and Ward will start taking EMT shifts with Chatfield Ambulance once they earn their certifications.

"We see our trauma patients in the hospital, so now we're learning all of the pre-hospital stuff and just connecting those dots a little bit," Whitemarsh said.

It's an act of community service as well for Susan Roland, who has retired from her 45-year career as a nurse.

"I have been aware that there's been a shortage of EMTs, especially in rural areas," Roland said. "I've really wanted a way to use my nursing (skills) with retiring to help in the community."

EMT Class for Registered Nurses
Alex Catevenis, program director for Rochester Community and Technical College's Emergency Medical Training Center, goes over the proper application of a tourniquet during an emergency medical technician class offered through RCTC's Center for Business and Workforce Education for registered nurses Monday, July 31, 2023, at RCTC's Heintz Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Like the rest of her classmates, Roland will need to pass a skills test and a written exam to become certified. Then, Roland said she'll join Preston Emergency Services as a volunteer EMT serving the Lanesboro and Preston area.

"The opportunities are there, and that help is definitely needed," said Jayne Schulte-Whiting, who has been a nurse for eight years. In addition to her work as an RN, Schulte-Whiting has already started volunteering as a first responder with Oronoco's fire department.

"I love it," Schulte-Whiting said. "I'm glad I'm on the responder team, and I just like being able to do that for my community."

EMT Class for Registered Nurses
Susan Roland, a retired registered nurse, puts an oxygen mask on a training mannequin during an emergency medical technician class offered through RCTC's Center for Business and Workforce Education for registered nurses Monday, July 31, 2023, at RCTC's Heintz Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a Kansas expat who moved to Minnesota in 2020 and joined the Post Bulletin in 2022. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
