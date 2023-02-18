Rochester's acupuncturists find joy, face skepticism in their practices

ROCHESTER — With a nickname like Med City, one can expect a lot of variety for health care options in Rochester. It’s home to Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center and dozens of other independent providers like therapists, chiropractors and dentists.

But beyond the typical medical providers that come to mind, a small cohort of practitioners in and around Rochester offers traditional Chinese medicine, or TCM, therapies to treat migraines, muscle pain and more. One common treatment is acupuncture.

It’s a practice that Philip Kish, a licensed TCM practitioner at Optimal Movement in Rochester, finds joy in.

“Nothing feels as good as helping somebody feel better,” Kish said. “My favorite instructor in school … said that you’re just a humble servant. You give the client the nice chair that sits above you because they're actually the doctor. They have all the answers. You just have to help guide them.”

The practice

A basic definition of acupuncture is the insertion of slender, single-use needles into particular points on the body to impact blood flow and circulation in those areas. When a needle is placed in the skin, the person might feel a quick pinch, like when tweezing a hair, or they might not feel any pain.

“It creates a biological response in the body,” said Kristina Gacesa, a licensed TCM practitioner at Seven Medicine, a TCM healing clinic in Rochester. “When it creates that response, then different endorphins are released, and that makes you feel good — you’ve got oxytocin, serotonin and dopamine, so it makes you feel good and it gives you what we call an ‘acupuncture high.’”

By stimulating the body’s nerves, muscles and tissues during treatment, acupuncture is thought to boost a person’s built-in pain response system, according to Mayo Clinic .

“That’s the Western explanation,” said Gacesa. “There’s an Eastern explanation for it.”

In traditional Chinese medicine, the body has meridians, or points, that are correlated with certain organs. By placing needles in those meridians, the practitioner can open or close the meridian, depending on what condition is being treated.

“Being that acupuncture was founded 2,000 years ago by the Chinese, their philosophy is each person has their own energy called qi,” said Jane Kelley, a licensed TCM practitioner at Body and Soul Acupuncture in Byron. “When that energy is blocked or there’s too much or not enough, that’s what they theorize has caused us pain and disease.”

“I think about it as, you know, the body’s a circuit board,” added Kish. “If we have pain or injury, there’s going to be a disruption in the circuit board, so we want to get that flowing properly again.”

Kristina Gacesa, a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner and licensced acupuncurist at Seven Medicine, is pictured Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

While acupuncture and other TCM treatments, like cupping, are associated with relieving pain conditions, practitioners can address a variety of health concerns. For Gacesa, she began specializing in women’s health conditions because she saw an increase in demand for those treatments.

“A lot of patients are having trouble getting pregnant, so we’ve been treating a lot of that,” Gacesa said. “Any type of women’s health issues, from PCOS, hormonal imbalances, menopause, painful cycles, any of those, really.”

Whether or not an acupuncturist specializes in certain treatments, Kelley said acupuncture itself is a whole-body practice.

“Chinese medicine is a holistic medicine, in general,” Kelley said. “We treat all of you. Everything is connected.”

A personal touch

Kelley, Kish and Gacesa were all introduced to acupuncture in a similar way — after experiencing illness or injury, they turned to TCM for healing.

“I kind of got lost in the medical system at Mayo when I was about 21 and got put on a bunch of pills, had surgery,” Kish said. “I hit 26 and I got kicked off my parents’ insurance. I couldn’t afford the medications, and then I just overhauled my life, and a combination of massage, chiropractic and acupuncture kind of saved the trajectory of my life.”

For Kelley, chronic pain after back surgery in 2004 was her catalyst for seeking acupuncture treatment and, later, studying to become a practitioner herself.

“I went back to school, and I was going to be a nurse,” Kelley said. “I got into the program and didn’t like it, and in the meantime, I had gone to a very caring acupuncturist in Rochester and found it to be very helpful. And that’s how I ended up going to grad school.”

Gacesa also found herself at a crossroads between her health and her career path a few years ago. She was enrolled as a student at the University of Minnesota Rochester with the goal of becoming a medical doctor.

“I’ve never taken a Tylenol or an Advil in my life,” Gacesa said. “We’re very holistic in my family; we’re originally from Bosnia. We do different home remedies to help bring a fever down, or if you have a cold or a cough. … I realized if I haven’t taken a Tylenol ever, I don’t know how I’m going to prescribe oxy or fentanyl to a patient.”

Gacesa’s realization coincided with a back injury. When she asked her doctor about alternatives to surgery, Gacesa said he told her she could try acupuncture.

“During my first treatment, I had an epiphany that I should do this, and here we are.”

Skepticism and struggles

All three practitioners said new clients are often skeptical about acupuncture, particularly if it is explained through the TCM lens.

“Up in the (Twin) Cities, they’re a little more progressive up there,” Kelley said. “If I talk to new patients here and Chinese medicine language about qi and yin and yang, they don’t understand.”

The skeptical clients are Gacesa’s favorites, she said.

“We do get our fair share of people that come in and they don’t believe in it,” Gacesa said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, my wife sent me here,’ you know, ‘I don’t believe in it.’ And then they come in and I’m like, ‘OK, great, I would love to treat you.’”

Acupuncture and other TCM therapies are often labeled complementary or alternative medicine, which can contribute to that skepticism. But there is some interplay between the practices; some physical therapists are licensed to provide dry needling treatments, and Kelley said that more and more of her clients are seeking acupuncture treatment at the suggestion of their medical provider.

For Kish, Western and Eastern medicine both have their roles, and the interplay between those practices is reflected in Kish’s personal life. Kish’s wife, Chanchrisna Kish, is a Mayo Clinic nurse practitioner who works in pain medicine. They both treat people’s pain in different — but sometimes intersecting — ways.

“I believe that Western medicine is complementary and alternative because they use exogenous chemicals and invasive treatments to treat conditions often,” Kish said. “Whereas (in) natural medicine, we’re focused on utilizing the body’s innate systems to create balance and homeostasis. Again, if I break my arm, I’m going to the medical doctor.”

Another thing that often impacts both sides of medicine: health insurance. Kish, Gacesa and Kelley have opted not to use insurance in their practices.

“If we did (accept insurance), then we would be really worried about billing for everything that we possibly can just to make ends meet,” Kish said. “I might get 37 cents on the dollar … and that just wouldn’t work out.”

Sometimes health insurance doesn’t cover TCM treatments, which Kish said can be a barrier for clients seeking pain relief. It’s a situation he faced several years ago when, after suffering an arm injury in a car accident, he opted to undergo surgery instead of treating his pain with acupuncture. His insurance would cover the surgery but not acupuncture.

“They told me I’d be 100% in three weeks, and I’m missing three muscles in my arm now,” Kish said. “The same condition I’ve treated successfully, our massage therapists have treated it successfully. But because insurance covered it, I went that route.”

Despite that experience, Kish called Western medicine “beautiful and amazing.” But, Kish said TCM has a leg up when it comes to community and relationship building.

“Not that it’s overlooked or not appreciated, I just don’t think that they necessarily have the time,” Kish said of medical providers. “When you’re seeing a patient every 20 minutes, they don’t have that time.”

At the end of the day, making an impact on clients’ well-being is the goal.

“With acupuncture, we treat the root of the problem,” Gacesa said. “You’re basically healing the body from the inside out. And I think more people are realizing, ‘Oh, what can I do? How can I put the power in my hands to help myself heal naturally?’”