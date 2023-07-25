Rochester's MedCity Doulas offer life support

Brittany Baker first became interested in doula care after the midwife for the delivery of her first child, Riley, mentioned that she might be a good doula and explained the work that doulas do. When she was pregnant with her second child, Thomas, Baker connected with Amanda Steele who became her doula. The two traded services with Baker providing print production and design services in exchange for Steele’s doula services.

“We doula-dated for a year,” says Baker. “I really got to fall in love with the industry.”

In 2016, Baker and Steele co-founded MedCity Doulas. That first year, they had 35 clients. Today, through their team of independent contractors, they've supported 573 clients.

“A doula fills the gaps,” says Baker. “If you’re thinking about pregnancy, or delivery of your baby, or postpartum recovery, what are all the gaps families are experiencing? Whether that’s educational, or if they need help prioritizing rest, and just the actual in-person support during the event.” A doula can bring a sense of being emotionally grounded to a birthing experience.

MedCity Doulas focus on being present for those who receive their care and on reducing the fear of intense experiences like birth. “The fear is what makes the tension, and the tension is what is left over,” explains Baker.

“You don’t know what you don’t know,” says Baker, focusing on the benefits of having a doula. “If you think of it like a coach, if you were to run a marathon, you wouldn’t just show up the day of the race and jump right in.” Instead, having a doula is like having someone that knows the course, knows all the ways to stretch and the types of things you can be eating to promote a strong recovery.

Baker compares a doula to a safety net. “We know what could happen, and we know the options,” she says.

The MedCity Doulas work in teams of three to provide care for their clients. “We like to have a backup in case the backup is unavailable,” says Baker.

Brittany Baker, co-founder of MedCity Doulas. Contributed / MedCity Doulas

Individualized attention is at the heart of the MedCity Doulas support. “Our birth package includes two prenatal visits, and the in-person birth support, the time during labor and delivery, and up to two-hours post-delivery, and the doula that was at your delivery comes within the first 10 days to your home and does a processing providing resources and giving an opportunity to talk about your birth story.”

The postpartum schedule with a doula is different for different families. “Some people are doing overnights the first six weeks,” says Baker. “Some people are doing Sunday afternoons for the first three months. It just depends on what people need.”

There are currently no regulations for doula training, but Baker says MedCity Doulas is working with the Minnesota Department of Health to become a self-certifying body. Recently passed legislation will provide the opportunity for Medicare reimbursement for doula care, and Baker says this will be a “game changer” for her industry.

In addition to co-owning of MedCity Doulas, Baker is also the pregnancy and postpartum education and support specialist for Rochester’s Flourish Counseling Center, which works to nurture mental health.

She also acts as a death doula providing support for those at end of life.

“MedCity Doulas is committed and invested in research,” says Baker. She’s been employed by Mayo Clinic as a clinical research assistant participating in studies focused on how doulas in the intensive care unit can assist patient outcomes since 2018. “We are really there to see them as a person, to hold their hand, to hear them, to reassure them, and fill those gaps,” says Baker.

In 2021, Baker was part of a team of authors from Mayo Clinic who published a study called, "System of Psychological Support Based on Positive Suggestions to the Critically Ill Using ICU Doulas." The study focused on how doulas can help relieve the lasting psychological impacts experienced by critically ill patients.

In the published study, Baker is quoted describing a patient’s reaction to her support: “The way you spoke, I could understand what was happening to me and I could fill in the missing pieces. It was an out of body experience. It was like I was standing on the other side of that door, looking at my body lying in an empty room on a white cot made of light. When I’d hear that voice telling me where I was and what was happening all the pieces would fill in.”

Baker says MedCity Doulas hope to expand their reach with this type of ICU doula care, noting that it currently is only available to privately paying patients.

For Baker, her work with MedCity Doulas helps their clients and increases the acceptance of doulas. “Most of my passion,” says Baker, “lies in building a system that the doulas can come alongside the medical care providers … and that everybody is benefiting from the doula being there.”

