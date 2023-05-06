Rochester's peer recovery specialists use their firsthand experiences with substance use to help others

ROCHESTER — Minda Brown needed a fresh start. She was living in her hometown of Park Rapids, Minnesota, and had recently experienced a traumatic event that led her to be "pretty heavy into drugs and drinking again."

"I was gonna try to get into treatment down here, but the process just wasn't working," Brown said. "I just felt like I couldn't do it in the same environment I got sick in."

Some of Brown's best friend's family members were making a trip to Rochester. She tagged along. It was her birthday, Feb. 1, 2022.

Brown arrived in Rochester with one outfit and a backpack. She'd never visited the city before.

"It's quite far from where I'm from and quite far from where I spent half my life," she said. "I came here to start my life over with nothing, absolutely nothing, except for my sobriety."

Over the next year, Brown completed a 90-day inpatient program at Pathway House then worked as a cook at the Kahler Grand Hotel and found community while living in a women's sober living house. By wintertime, Brown was working at the Rochester Community Warming Center and looking for a different way to help people who were going through or recovering from substance use disorder. She came across Refocus Recovery's online training program to become a certified peer recovery specialist. The program's schedule fit into her 60-hour workweek.

"I could work overnight, get off at 9 a.m., sleep 'til 3, take that class 'til 9, take an hour nap and go back to work, and that was eight days in a row," Brown said.

Minda Brown, left, talks with guests as pizza and beverages are served during dinner on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at The Landing Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The training paid off. After receiving her certification from the state of Minnesota, Brown made a down payment on a car and found a new job through Kyros, a Minneapolis-based company, as a certified peer recovery specialist. Today, Brown meets with people all around Rochester, including at The Landing, a place that helped her at the start of her Rochester journey. Her role is to guide people to the resources they need, whether that's a treatment program, housing, employment or just someone who can listen to them.

"My team is working to just try to get people back into society as a functioning adult and human, whether that's volunteering, working, attending city meetings — which may sound out of the ordinary for addicts and alcoholics, but I think we need to be in every area, just like everybody else," Brown said.

Listen: Minda Brown talks about the potential of our community members in SUD recovery

Brown and others say they see certified peer recovery specialists as critical in the crusade to help people struggling with substance use get into and stay in recovery. Their advantage: They've all been there, too.

"There's a huge divide between addicts and professionals," Brown said, "but there's a lot of people in the recovery system or network that have the potential to be just about anything, and we're trying to take away that barrier, help them take away their own barriers."

Addressing the need

A certified peer recovery specialist acts as an advocate for people who are on their path toward recovery from substance use disorder. Brown described herself as someone who helps people navigate their own journeys by sharing her experiences with substance use and her path forward.

"A lot of goal setting, kind of simplifying the bigger picture for people as well," Brown said. "Just really listening to people and understanding that everybody's story is going to be different, but still treating people like humans with dignity and never making somebody feel like they can't help themselves."

Across Minnesota, there are 1,110 certified peer recovery specialists who have been certified by the Minnesota Certification Board, according to the Department of Human Services. Sixty-two of them are in Olmsted County.

Listen: Derek Kruger shares what certified peer recovery specialists do while in training

The basic requirements for becoming a CPRS are being in recovery for at least one year, having a high school diploma, taking a 46-hour training class and passing the state exam for certification, said Derek Krueger, program manager of community training at Doc's Recovery House. He became a CPRS in 2021 and now facilitates the quarterly CPRS training classes at Doc's. In class, trainees learn about active listening, the principles of motivational interviewing and other strategies for working with people who are on the road they once traveled.

"But really, the root of it is kind of an internal growth process, too," Krueger said. "Because one of the biggest things that we teach is that, as a certified peer recovery specialist, you are good at what you do, you are qualified to do this job because of your experience, your strength and your hope. You had this experience where you have a disease, you're addicted to a chemical that wanted to kill you and now you're in recovery."

It's a role that has become more needed as more Americans struggle with substance use disorder, particularly opioids. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, both nonfatal and fatal opioid overdoses skyrocketed in Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, 978 Minnesotans died of an opioid overdose compared to 291 a decade earlier in 2011. Nearly 4,400 Minnesotans were treated for nonfatal opioid overdoses in 2021.

"We're facing an epidemic right now, and I think we're we are at the spot now where I think most people recognize ... what that means, especially with opioids and fentanyl," said Tim Sanders, executive director of Refocus Recovery, the Minneapolis-based nonprofit through which Brown trained to be a CPRS. "With just the rising usage and the devastation that it's causing, I think most families now have been impacted in some capacity."

Derek Krueger, program manager of community training at Doc's Recovery House presents during a naloxone training on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the University of Minnesota in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Additionally, the number of Minnesotans seeking treatment for non-alcohol substance use, such as methamphetamines, heroin or other opiates, has grown substantially over the past several years. In 2021, a total of 61,654 Minnesotans were admitted into substance use disorder treatment programs. This is up from the 52,004 people who sought treatment in 2015.

"It's not new that this population of health care professionals are overwhelmed and inhabit a tremendous amount of demand," said Daniel Larson, founder and CEO of Kyros, the company Brown works for. "The pandemic made it five times worse, and the opioid epidemic made it 20 times worse."

Larson himself has dealt with substance use disorder and engaged with the typical substance abuse treatment industry. But inpatient treatment programs alone often don't address the issue of keeping people in recovery.

"It really wasn't until some really very common-sense approaches dawned on me," Larson said. "You need to sleep well, eat well. You need to have people that you (care) about. You need to have people that (care) about you. These things are really important."

With that, Larson said the way forward is to have support systems and people who can keep people engaged in their recovery. Certified peer recovery specialists are a core part of those support systems.

Admissions into substance use disorder treatment in Minnesota between 2015 and 2021.

"The name of the game isn't to give people more treatment," Larson said. "It's to give them a longer cycle and recovery, because we know if they get to a year, they're going to be, statistically, more successful."

This mission and certified peer recovery specialists' role in it is why Refocus Recovery offers free CPRS training.

"What we've really seen is that CPRSes are vital there," Sanders said. "They're extremely instrumental in helping keep people on their pathway to recovery. As we've really gotten into this, we said, 'You know what? We've got to remove as many barriers as we can as an organization to find, train and help qualified people to be excellent CPRSes out in the field."

A day in the life

Cedric Weathersbee is a certified peer recovery specialist at Doc's Recovery House in Rochester, Minn. Contributed / Michael Lockard

For Cedric Weathersbee, a CPRS at Doc's Recovery House, every day is different because his clients' needs are different. But it usually starts by checking in with people to talk about their goals and addressing any struggles they're dealing with.

"Sometimes it's making calls to the Social Security office, to try and line up transportation — whether it's us or someone else in our organization — to get them where they need," said Weathersbee, who will mark one year as a CPRS in June. "If they need help trying to find a dentist or initial services for physical, mental health, stuff like that."

Brown's workdays are even more variable because she is an independent contractor and connects with clients in many different spaces, including The Landing and the Salvation Army. She assists the same clients over the course of several weeks or months, however long those specific individuals need.

"I don't put a timeline on it," Brown said. "But if people become independent and are doing everything on their own, that's ideal. (It's) community working together, setting their own goals, going their own ways."

There can be bumps in the road with clients. Weathersbee said it can be difficult to see a client say that they want to do something that might not be beneficial for them, such as dropping out of a treatment program, getting back with an ex or even resuming their substance use.

"It can be hard when people do go back out to live in active addiction, active substance use, but that's part of it," Weathersbee said. "At the same time, we know what we're getting into. We've been that person who has failed before. I rarely know any people who got it right the first time without some form of slip, lapse and relapse in their life, myself included."

In these cases, Weathersbee said each CPRS has been taught to roll with that resistance from the client and continue supporting their recovery process. This can pay off when a client realizes that the CPRS genuinely cares about them, something that Weathersbee said is the most rewarding part of the job.

Listen: Cedric Weathersbee talks about one of the goals he has as a CPRS

"Our main goal is to try to hopefully plant the seeds of change," Weathersbee said. "There's a lot of different ways that you can go about that to do it, but I do believe that people who are certified peer recovery specialists have that unique space. They're not there to reprimand, punish. They're just there to be supportive, and a lot of people in early recovery, that's something that they really, really need and really appreciate."

Going forward, Brown said she thinks the community needs more certified peer recovery specialists to help people on their journey toward recovery.

"We need more truly committed CPRS workers," she said. "We're meeting all the needs right now, but I just want that (outreach) to keep growing organically."

The path toward offering more support for people facing addiction involves addressing the stigma around it. Stigma can be a barrier that keeps people from seeking the help they need, even in a state like Minnesota that has more substance abuse disorder recovery resources than most other states, Krueger said.

"There's just a lot of people that don't fully grasp or understand that substance use disorder is a disease," Krueger said. "The science has been done. The medical community has spoken.

"And I truly believe when someone that has those issues meets with another person who went through a similar scenario," Krueger continued, "they're able to show that, hey, I was trapped in this hole, I found a way out, let me help you get out and I can kind of walk by your side through that process."

