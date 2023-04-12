Rochester's Planned Parenthood would have to adjust how it handles abortions if drug ruling takes effect

ROCHESTER — On Friday, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, in Texas, issued a court ruling that places a hold on the FDA's approval of mifepristone, a medication commonly used in medication abortions. For now, mifepristone can still be prescribed. But Kacsmaryk's ruling could take effect as early as Friday, April 14.

The ruling could impact Planned Parenthood's Rochester Health Center, which offers medication abortions up until the 11-week gestation mark.

"I think there's a couple of different scenarios that could play out," Melissa Forsyth, regional director of health services at Planned Parenthood North Central States, said before the April 7 ruling. "I think we have all, as an affiliate and as a region, have really been talking through the different scenarios that could play out and be ready to respond to that."

The Justice Department has since appealed the court ruling , and another federal judge in Washington issued a ruling that directs federal authorities to not restrict mifepristone.

Mifepristone, which gained FDA approval in 2000, is a medication that stops the supply of hormones that maintain a pregnancy, according to Mayo Clinic. It is often used as the first step in a medication abortion and is followed by misoprostol, which causes the uterus to contract. It is possible to perform a medication abortion only using misoprostol.

In a statement, PPNCS president and CEO Ruth Richardson said that patients can still receive medication abortions this week using mifepristone, but an alternate medication regimen will be used going forward if mifepristone is restricted.

"Mifepristone has helped ensure that patients are able to make their own private medical decisions, and it has expanded access to reproductive health care — something that is very clearly under threat in this country. With a safety record of over 99%, there is overwhelming evidence that medication abortion is safe and effective for anyone who wants to end an early pregnancy," Richardson said.

The battle over mifepristone comes nearly 10 months after the U.S. Supreme Court issued the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that protected the right to abortion.

Since Roe was overturned, a spokesperson for PPNCS said there has been a 13% increase in patients coming to the five-state region (Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska) and second-trimester abortions in the region have increased by 40%.

In 2021, the most recent year with full data available, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that 10,136 induced abortions were performed in Minnesota, with Planned Parenthood facilities performing the majority (7,144). While 90% of abortion patients were Minnesota residents, Wisconsin residents made up the greatest number of out-of-state patients that year at 634 (6.3%).

Though the state hasn't published full abortion data for 2022, the Society of Family Planning's #WeCount Report, published Tuesday, corroborates Planned Parenthood's reported increase in Minnesota abortion services. The report says Minnesota providers performed 1,820 more abortions above baseline in the six-month period following the Roe reversal.

More detailed data for individual health centers, such as the Rochester Health Center, were not made available. But Forsyth said the Rochester Health Center's patient volume has remained consistent since Roe was overturned.

"Specifically in Minnesota, we have been preparing for an increase and have been able to successfully see that increase," Forsyth said. "With regard to our Rochester Health Center, we continue to see a consistent and steady stream of patients coming in from greater Minnesota and greater Iowa."

In Iowa, abortions can be performed before the 20-week gestation mark, but the Iowa Supreme Court is currently considering a blocked 2018 law that would ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, according to the Des Moines Register.

Access to abortion is starkly different in Minnesota's other neighboring states. Since Roe was overturned, South Dakota has instated a near-total abortion ban, and there are currently no abortion providers in the state of North Dakota. In Wisconsin, abortion became illegal under a law written in 1849. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit last year to challenge that law's constitutionality, and the recent election of judge Janet Protasiewicz to the state Supreme Court makes it more likely that the 1849 law could be overturned.

With neighboring states clamping down on abortion access, the Minnesota Legislature is advancing legislation to protect people who receive abortions in Minnesota against legal action from states that ban the procedure.

Forsyth said PPNCS took steps to prepare for the removal of Roe v. Wade before last year's Supreme Court decision took effect.

"Some of the things we've done to prepare are just taking a look at how patients access our clinics, how they make appointments, what our staffing might look like," Forsyth said. "(We) have introduced patient navigators to our workflow. ... Our patient navigators are the ones who are helping connect patients with different types of services, different types of support in order to access those services."

This year, Forsyth said Rochester's patient population, in addition to its consistency, remains diverse, something that "continues to hold true and consistent" across the years, she said.

"It would be hard to pinpoint any specific patient population that we see because, really, we see a little bit of everybody in that space," she said. "We have people coming from all over to seek health care, but also people come in to lay down their roots there as well."