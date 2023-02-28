Ronald McDonald House merges with another Ronald McDonald organization to serve more families

ROCHESTER — Ronald McDonald House of Rochester is expanding its reach as a result of its merger with another Ronald McDonald organization.

For the first 43-years of its existence, when the Ronald McDonald House at 850 Second St. SW, Rochester expanded, it did so by adding rooms and space, starting as a 12-room house in 1980 and eventually growing into a 70-room place for families to stay while their children received treatment at Mayo Clinic. Now, its mission is expanding again, this time beyond the four walls of the house itself.

On Monday, officials announced that Ronald McDonald House of Rochester and Ronald McDonald Charities of Western Wisconsin and Southeastern Minnesota have merged. Officials say the combined strength of the new entity — in funding and programming — will allow it to serve more families in a larger coverage area that includes Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa communities.

“It’s really going to take our mission and bring it to life outside of the walls of the house here,” said Nick Mueller, Ronald McDonald House of Rochester CEO.

Officials say Rochester McDonald House will continue its primary mission of providing a home and support for families with children seeking medical care in the Rochester community. By partnering with McDonald House Charities to Western Wisconsin and Southeastern Minnesota, a granting chapter whose money and grants support organizations that help families and children, it will have the means and ability to expand its reach to a wider area.

Since it was founded 30 years ago, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Wisconsin and Southeastern Minnesota has granted more than $12 million to area nonprofits, an official said.

Mueller said the new entity, Ronald McDonald House Charities Midwest, will be able to expand its “continuum of care” both before and after a family stays at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester.

Deciding what families need in this larger coverage area will be determined in partnership with those communities, Mueller said.

“So, we’ll work with local medical partners in those communities to say, ‘a house doesn’t necessarily work in, say, La Crosse or Eau Claire.’ But what do your pediatric patients and their families need, and we’re going to develop those programs in partnership with those individuals,” Mueller said.

Dr. Anita Mahajan, medical director of Mayo Clinic's Proton Beam Therapy

Mueller cited the growing need for mental health services for children and families as an example of how the new entity will be more effective and efficient.

“There’s a lot of work being done in the (mental health) space,” he said. “We don’t have to necessarily recreate the wheel. How can we help accelerate those efforts to support our mission, to support those families with an organization that may be already doing that.”

Ronald McDonald House in Rochester is the largest house in Minnesota, the 13th largest house in the country and the 17th largest in the world. Last year, it provided 10,000 nights of free lodging, saving families more than a million dollars of costs in lodging and meals. The Rochester house only serves families whose children are patients at Mayo Clinic.

The house plans to serve 1,000 families this year, a 25% increase from the 800 families it served the prior year. And with the new merger, the number of families will likely grow.

Dr. Anita Mahajan, medical director of the Mayo Clinic Proton Beam Therapy, noted that since Mayo’s proton center opened in 2015, it has become the busiest in the world. Nearly 200 children have stayed at Ronald McDonald House in Rochester and received care at the proton center. A $200 million expansion to the proton beam therapy program is underway and will come online in 2025.

“This is in addition to at least 5,000 children who’ve also had services here at the house, and it’s now going to be a resource for so many more,” Mahajan said. “As a health system, Mayo Clinic has locations across the Midwest, and it is an opportunity for us to give care to patients closer to home. It is really a wonderful thing.”

Officials say there are no imminent plans to build another House in this wider service area. But it is exploring “multiple opportunities” as it extends its service area into Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Mueller said that officials will be looking to add two staff at the onset of the merger and possibly more later on.

Wendy Lommen, with Courtesy Corporation — McDonald's

Nick Mueller, CEO of Ronald McDonald House of Rochester

Hilary Stonelake-Curtis, president of the Ronald McDonald of Rochester Board of Trustees