Health

Samaritan Bethany's Matt Hrabak named district caregiver of the year

As the culinary services coordinator, Matt Hrabak was named the Caregiver of the Year for District F by LeadingAge Minnesota in early February.

Matt Hrabak.png
Matt Hrabak, Samaritan Bethany culinary services coordinator in Rochester, was named district caregiver of the year.
Contributed / Matt Hrabak
By Staff reports
February 28, 2023 03:18 PM

ROCHESTER — Recipes ignite Matt Hrabak.

He loves cooking good dishes and serving the senior residents of Samaritan Bethany in Rochester.

As the culinary services coordinator, Hrabak was named the Caregiver of the Year for District F by LeadingAge Minnesota in early February.

The District Caregiver of the Year Award honors individuals in older adult services who demonstrate exceptional commitment to older adults as well as enhance and enrich the quality of life of those in their care, according to a press release announcing the award.

“Matt is one of the most dedicated, compassionate, and resident-focused individuals I have worked with,” said Kyla Berg, Samaritan Bethany community leader. “Residents come first in his book. It doesn’t matter what food request is brought to the kitchen, Matt finds a way to honor it. Like when he used a resident’s recipe to make her famous sour cream raisin pie. His day is made when he can brighten the day of a resident.”

Hrabak was one of six caregivers honored out of a field of 60,000 professional caregivers throughout the state. LeadingAge Minnesota is the state's largest association of organizations serving older adults.

