SEIU to file unfair labor practices complaint against Mayo Clinic following surgical staff petition

ROCHESTER — Unionized surgical employees at Mayo Clinic are continuing to call attention to safety issues in the Saint Marys and Methodist operating rooms after the health system responded to the workers' petition in an email but did not hold a meeting with those concerned staff.

The union, SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa, is also preparing to file a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board over Mayo Clinic management's alleged response to employees posting QR codes linked to the petition in employee areas.

On May 25, current and former surgical workers delivered a petition to CEO and President Dr. Gianrico Farrugia and Dr. Michael Kendrick, chair of Mayo Clinic's surgery department, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The petition calls on Mayo Clinic Surgical Services management to address safety and staffing concerns. Those concerns include understaffing, excessive overtime, equipment that does not function as intended and the presence of under-trained staff in operating rooms.

When workers delivered the petition, it had more than 275 signatures from union and non-union employees, according to the union, which represents 400 certified surgical technologists and sterile processing technicians at the Methodist and Saint Marys campuses.

In a May 31 email to SEIU representative Hallie Wallace, Mayo Clinic senior employee and labor relations specialist Chris Dvorak outlined the actions the health system has taken in response to workers' concerns, including:



implementing a "Sterile Processing 101" training curriculum for new staff members in May 2023

developing expanded training for Surgical Services staff in preceptor roles to be launched later this year

having staff from multiple units represented on the internal Surgical Services Employee Safety Committee

launching an upcoming apprenticeship program for 20 sterile processing technicians to become certified surgical technologists

requiring, as of January 2023, that surgical cases for the following day must be listed on the schedule by 3 p.m. to avoid last-minute staff scheduling changes

However, Wallace said Mayo Clinic did not agree to the face-to-face meeting between surgical workers and Farrugia that was requested when they delivered the petition.

"What we and our members believe is that these are not things that are actually going to address our concerns," Wallace said. "Some of them that are already happening haven't worked."

Sam Bright, a certified surgical technologist at Saint Marys, said one example of actions that are not working is the retention committee that she is part of.

"I have only ever been able to go to this retention committee one time because this committee takes place ... in the middle of the day," Bright said. "Because we have such staffing shortages, and our primary focus is always what our job role is, we rarely get to participate in those committees. The people that are making those decisions oftentimes aren't the people that are actually experiencing the problem."

Bright said Mayo Clinic's email response to the petition was "very discouraging," especially since the message did not come from Farrugia or another executive directly.

"I think the biggest word that comes to mind for me would be the feeling of being dismissed," Bright said. "I kind of felt completely waived off with little acknowledgment from anyone, really."

In a statement to the Post Bulletin, Mayo Clinic said "we are deeply committed to the safety of our patients and place an equally high value on the well-being and safety of our staff."

"While the SEIU union’s claims about unsafe practices have not been substantiated, Surgical Services leadership continues to work with staff to find ways we can further support them," the statement continues. "Leaders have been communicating with staff about the various initiatives underway including open dialogue between staff and management. We are dedicated to working with our staff on an ongoing basis to address concerns in a mutually agreeable manner. Mayo Clinic continues to work with SEIU through mechanisms outlined in the collective bargaining agreement."

Wallace said trying to address these problems through the process laid out in the union's collective bargaining agreement has resulted in "hitting brick walls."

"We're not going to be stepping down on this," Wallace said. "We're going to be continuing to push this petition."

In the near future, SEIU plans on opening the petition to the public for signatures, Wallace said.

Additionally, SEIU is preparing to file an unfair labor practice charge against Mayo Clinic through the National Labor Relations Board. Wallace said surgical workers have been posting the QR code to the petition in designated employee areas and alleges that management has asked workers to remove those postings or have removed them themselves.

"This is a violation of labor law," Wallace said. "What labor law says is if you are allowed to post something like a fundraiser or a picnic, anything like that, you can post union-related things."

In response to this allegation, Mayo Clinic offered a statement: "The union has designated areas on the St. Marys and Methodist campuses where they can post items to communicate with their members, our staff, as outlined in the collective bargaining agreements. Mayo Clinic leadership and SEIU representatives are in agreement that any posted information outside of these designated areas violate our Solicitation and Distribution Policy and will be removed."