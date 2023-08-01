Sister Lauren Weinandt, Mayo Clinic's longest-serving staff member, dies at age 101

ROCHESTER — Sister Lauren Weinandt, a native of Brewster, Minnesota, died on Monday, July 31 at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where she lived and worked for 67 years as a Sister of Saint Francis. She was 101 and was Mayo Clinic's longest-serving staff member.

"What she meant to this place probably can't be put adequately into words," said Ken Ackerman, associate administrator of hospital operations at Mayo Clinic Hospital. "It's more than anybody could ever describe."

In a statement, Mayo Clinic said Weinandt died in her sleep, just two days before her 102nd birthday.

"I think things happen when God thinks it's appropriate," said Sister Cashel Weiler, who worked alongside Weinandt at Saint Marys. "She blessed many, many people while she was ill, and that's why I know that God still wanted her here."

Born on Aug. 2, 1921, Magdalen Teresa Weinandt grew up in southwest Minnesota as the youngest of nine children. Before she joined the Sisters of Saint Francis in Rochester in 1954, Weinandt attended Oshkosh Business College in Wisconsin and worked for the Diocese of Winona and a bank in her hometown of Brewster.

When Weinandt joined the convent, she became Sister Lauren, named in honor of one of her brothers, Lawrence.

Weiler met Weinandt as a student nurse at Saint Marys, back when Weiler thought "the convent was the last place I thought I'd be going to."

"She was our proctor in Marian Hall, and she came over every night to make sure we were studying," Weiler said.

The joy and respect practiced by Weinandt and her fellow Franciscan Sisters inspired Weiler to join the convent herself.

"Sister Lauren and I knew each other for 67 years. It's my longest relationship with one person other than my family," Weiler said. "It was just a glorious ride."

Sister Lauren Weinandt. Contributed / Mayo Clinic

Weinandt continued to teach others long after she was Weiler's proctor. Ackerman said he often came away from his conversations with Weinandt inspired to be a better person.

"We love great teachers. They make you better," Ackerman said. "She could do that in a way without preaching, or she just modeled that behavior."

Weinandt's first role at Mayo Clinic was serving as Sister Mary Brigh's executive secretary. Later on, she became the Saint Marys archivist, a role that Ackerman described as a calling for Weinandt.

"She spent countless hours scanning newspaper articles, coming up with stories," Ackerman said. "She worked hard four days out of the week. ... Even on Fridays, when she wasn't supposed to work, sometimes you'd find her in there."

One of the historical stories Weinandt uncovered, Ackerman said, was that Drs. William and Charlie Mayo dedicated a stained glass window to St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Manchester, England, the place where their father, Dr. William Worrall Mayo, was baptized. It contains the same imagery as a stained glass window in the hospital's cathedral: St. Francis delivering Saint Marys Hospital to the Virgin Mary.

One of Weinandt's other passions was the Poverello Foundation, a fund established by Sister Generose Gervais in 1983 that provides financial assistance for Saint Marys patients. For 48 years, Weinandt coordinated rummage sales that provided more than $1 million for the Poverello Foundation.

Sister Lauren Weinandt and Sister Generose Gervais check out the label on a jar containing their pickle recipe. Post Bulletin file photo

In recognition of Weinandt's 100th birthday in 2021, Mayo Clinic donated $1 million to the foundation and dedicated a gazebo, currently in construction, to Weinandt.

"I remember the anticipation of that day," Ackerman said of Weinandt's 100th birthday. "We were so excited to celebrate this day with someone we loved so much, and I think she was excited, but not because it was a celebration of her. She was excited to be with all of her friends who she loved and family who she loved."

Weinandt decided to dedicate the gazebo to the Saint Marys employees, following a pattern of humility she demonstrated through her time at Mayo Clinic.

"She never thought she was important, but she also never thought she was unimportant," Weiler said. "It was like she was just graced to be with the world."

She often met with staff and visitors as she enjoyed her daily afternoon cappuccino.

Weinandt was also known for her humor, wit and joy. Weiler recalled how, when they were younger, they would go to Perkins Restaurant & Bakery for $2.50 stacks of pancakes, and Weinandt would treat those pancakes like a luxury, "like pancakes made for the President of the United States."

"Laughter was really important to her," Ackerman said. "It probably helped her live, even when she had rough days, when she was sick. She could make a room laugh."

Above all, Weiler and Ackerman emphasized Weinandt's caring nature, her commitment to Franciscan values and her deep consideration for everyone who came through the hospital's doors.

"She energized whoever was with her, whether it was us or someone important or someone that's cleaning the halls," Weiler said. "Everybody was so important."

A service for Sister Lauren Weinandt will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Assisi Heights. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. that day. On Wednesday, Weinandt's birthday, there will be a memorial recital played from the Plummer Building carillon.

Mayo Clinic has its flags at half-staff in recognition of Weinandt's passing.